For most of her 16 years as German chancellor, Angela Merkel said little about her East German past. After the surprise of her meteoric political career in the newly reunited country — a woman, an Easterner — things quieted down for a while. By the time she became chancellor in 2005, the major challenges of unification seemed to have been overcome. “East” and “West” were regaining their geographical, rather than geopolitical, meanings.
When Germany hosted the Soccer World Cup in 2006, the country exuded a mood of openness and optimism. The lighthearted atmosphere was captured in a documentary film (“Germany: A Summer Fairy-Tale”) that premiered on Oct. 3 of that year — Germany’s national holiday.
Angela Merkel chose that day in 2021, the 31st Day of German Unity and her last as chancellor, to share something personal about the meaning of that day.
She began by reminding the country the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and reunification in 1990 did not simply happen: It was courageous East German citizens who, at great personal risk, brought about a peaceful transformation. “We must never forget that it could have ended differently,” that the protesters did not know whether they would get shot at or disappear in Stasi prisons.
Reflecting on the meaning of those dramatic events, Merkel spoke of her own experience of life under a one-party dictatorship, the lack of freedom, the fear of the secret police — and of the high value democracy and the end of the German division hold for her.
Then Merkel turned her attention to more recent events. To the hate apparent in attacks on people because of their perceived ethnic origin, faith or opinions: “Sometimes, I fear, we treat our democratic achievements recklessly,” she said. Differences, she said, are not a danger to democracy but an expression of lived freedom: “We are allowed to … pursue our ideas of happiness however they do us good, as long as we pursue them on the basis of our constitution.”
From here, Merkel made a remarkable segue to her second point about East German biographies. She noted that, from a western perspective, the pre-unification lives of East Germans are often discounted or treated as baggage that makes them less than complete citizens.
By the time of Merkel’s Day of Unity speech, I had spent several years talking to East Germans, noticing echoes of the division, and adjusting my western-socialized views. Many felt western Germans seemed to associate East Germany only with the Stasi and a permanent shortage of bananas, as if the people who lived there did not also have professional lives, friendships, gardens or favorite books.
Reflecting on Oct. 3, 1990, some of my conversation partners mentioned that what took place on that day was not truly a reunification of equals but an accession of the GDR (East Germany) to the Federal Republic (West Germany). To westerners, this may seem like a formality; for easterners, combined with the subsequent shock of massive unemployment, a decreasing but still present income differential of about 10%, and the persistent scarcity of easterners in leadership positions, it can add to a sense of being second-class citizens.
To illustrate the discounting of eastern biographies, Merkel gave the example of a 2020 newspaper article, in which a journalist referred to her as “not a born, but a newly trained citizen of the Federal Republic of Germany.” Describing Merkel in this way seems especially incongruous in light of the fact that West German political affairs were regularly discussed in her family; how, as an 8-year-old, she knew the names of all West German government ministers. And from early on in her political career, Merkel impressed her international conversation partners as someone with a remarkable curiosity, always asking how their societies worked and how they saw the world.
As Merkel noted in her speech, the lingering east-west divide is not the only one tearing at the fabric of German society. Many of the other rifts, in fact, are mirrored in American society: between people with different political opinions, different educational backgrounds, residents of rural and urban areas. While the U.S. was not in recent history divided by a militarized border, many are concerned a new civil war is on the horizon. Some, like historian Manisha Sinha, say the Civil War that already happened never truly ended. And unlike previously, social media now tends to sort us into like-minded bubbles.
Which makes Merkel’s appeal to her German audience even more relevant to my second country, which I think of these days as the not-so-United States. Whether we agree with her political views or decisions or not, we, too, would do well to “honestly ask ourselves how we relate to each other, how much respect we muster for each other.”
Perhaps we could even use Merkel’s example and approach a fellow citizen with curiosity, ideally one with whose political opinions we differ. Ask them a question about their views or their life. This may require some courage, though not nearly as much as the East German revolutionaries had to muster.
Kerstin Lange is a writer focusing on contemporary German affairs and lives in South Burlington.
