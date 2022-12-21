Social Tinkering’s Justice, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (JEDI) Movement would like to thank the Bowse Health Trust leadership for their investment in equity in Rutland County. We’d like to take this opportunity to introduce the JEDI Movement to the Rutland community.
The JEDI Movement creates space for social change makers to gather and coordinate efforts, resources and goals to further equity in Rutland County. Equity means recognizing we do not all start from the same place, acknowledging this, then making adjustments to ensure all people are provided what they need to achieve success. The goal is to center the voices and lived experiences of Black, Indigenous, people of color (BIPOC); lesbian, bisexual, gay, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) folks; people with disabilities; and other underserved community members. Our work is led by a team of people who are compensated for leading change from their lived experience and is buoyed by over 50 people whose input has helped make an idea a reality. Together, we create safe space for people to speak from lived experience to inform projects, programs and policies in Rutland County. This centering is critical to making community networks more just, equitable and inclusive. The movement is co-facilitated by Social Tinkering’s Director and the Health Equity Specialist from the Rutland Department of Health.
