In a recent editorial in the Rutland Herald, the headline read, “Drugs are killing our neighbors.”
In March, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died of an overdose. His drug use was well-known. In 2001, he was in a coma for two weeks as a result of a heroin overdose. Many of his bandmates said it was hard to believe he was gone. The reality, of course, is that it’s surprising how he survived so long. They spoke of him as a person with incredible talents, as I am sure he was. Hawkins was famous, rich and accomplished. He had a life many would have envied.
Unfortunately, like millions of others, myself included, he had a disease. That disease was addiction and it killed him. It has killed a lot of people I knew and came close to killing me, as well. I remember that last time like it was yesterday even though it was 31 years ago. I stood on the precipice. I had two choices: I could surrender to the disease or die. Those were my only two choices.
I was sick, scared and willing. It saved my life. I surrendered to it and have been sober since that day. I know how difficult it is to stop and stay that way. Even today, I know I am not guaranteed freedom from my addiction for the rest of my life. It is a daily reprieve.
A fellow musician and drummer, Mario Duplantier, said, “The life of a rock star is not easy. It’s a lot of nights on buses and being away from home for a long time.” That could be said of so many serving in the military, truck drivers and a hundred other professions. Taylor Hawkins did not die because he was a musician, he died because he had an addiction he could not recover from. He did not become an addict because he was a musician any more than I became an alcoholic because I was a Navy sailor. There are thousands of musicians who are not addicts just as there are thousands of sailors who are not alcoholics.
We do not acquire an addiction due to our choice of careers. We acquire an addiction from putting substances into our bodies. For too many of us, our bodies become addicted to them. To break the addiction, we have to stop putting that stuff into our bodies.
Many of us started putting that stuff into our bodies because of trauma we had suffered or were suffering. At first, it seems to keep that trauma at bay. It is an escape. That substance becomes our friend, our lifesaver. Then, one day, it turns on us and we have both the trauma and the addiction. It doesn’t seem fair. It isn’t fair, it’s addiction. In order to deal with those traumas that brought us to the addiction, we have to first break the addiction.
Many people won’t seek help for the addiction because of the shame they feel. I know. I was ashamed seeking help. In my mind, it proved I was weak, morally bankrupt. Today, I realize that was the disease trying to keep its hold on me.
There is no shame. Not one addict I ever met woke up one day and said, gee, I think I will become an addict. It does not matter what substance we are addicted to. If we are addicted to it, stopping is extremely difficult. For so many of us when we are doing it, people observing us might think we are acting as if we are having fun, we are handling it. We are not. We are suffering a quiet hell on the outside and a raging hell in our minds. We know it’s killing us but still, we cannot stop.
When Taylor Hawkins died, the paper reported they had found 10 different substances in his system. Yet, his bandmates only talked about his infectious laughter, his incredible talent. Not one of them has yet to say even though we loved Taylor, he had an addiction he could not beat, and it has taken him from us. I have read so many testaments to his talent, tributes from fans but not one has yet mentioned that Taylor Hawkins, with all he had going for him, family, friends, fame, talent, wealth, was still unable to beat this insidious thing called addiction.
If his family, friends and bandmates really want to honor him, then speak out about the addiction that killed him. Honor his memory with the truth. There is no shame in this. He carries no shame, he was, like me, an addict, only I was able to surrender to my addiction and live.
Addiction thrives in secrecy. For far too long, it has been the family secret. There is no shame in having family members who are addicts. There is only missed opportunities in reaching out to them and telling them they need help and that you will help them in any way you can. Keeping it secret only makes it easier for the disease to get what it wants and what it wants is the death of the addict.
We want help, but we are sick, scared and often cannot imagine coping with life without our addiction. It’s important that, when people die of addiction, we acknowledge it. It is very important for those who are still fighting it, for those who are on the precipice, for those choosing right now whether they will live or die. We want them to know there is hope and they should choose life.
Charles Laramie lives in Fair Haven.
