Fifty percent of the U.S. workforce earned less than $35,000 in 2019, according to the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) annual wage statistics.
According to the Internal Revenue Service, to be considered rich in the year 2021, a household would have to have an annual income of at least $475,000.
I’m going to go out on a limb here and make the assumption that for about a quarter of the Republican base, today, this means Trump’s “base” earns an annual salary of between $30,000-$35,000 a year. These people believe the answer to their financial problems lies in an unregulated free market that cuts taxes and allows businesses to create good high paying jobs.
I’m going to go out on the same limb and make the assumption that about a quarter who support the current Democratic administration make the same annual salary as their Republican counterparts. These people believe the answer to their financial problems lies in a free market that is highly regulated and wants the government to increase taxes on the rich while allowing for more government services and a livable wage.
In the end, both of these groups want the same thing. They want to be able to go to work and make a living and have something left over for a rainy day. They just have a different view of how to get there.
The trouble for these two groups is that the two parties are made up of men and women who have sold their souls to the people who own the free market. They do not work for the American people in the Republican base nor the American people in the Democratic base. They work for the corporate elite.
The real problem that comes in trying to make changes to this system, is we the people. We are our own worst enemies. This is not totally our fault. The corporate elite through our elected representatives are able to keep us in the dark and keep us from coming together as a cohesive group whereby we would wield enough power to make the necessary changes.
There is also another problem. We have half of all Americans making less than $35,000 a year. This makes it clear that the American economy is bad. It’s really bad and has been really bad for a long, long time regardless of what party has been in the White House going back to 1980.
But we also have a segment of American society that makes between $80,000-$130,000 annual salary. This segment of the population is doing OK. They may or may not be living paycheck to paycheck. This group might assume that if they’re doing well, then everyone else must be doing well, too. This is a common assumption and altogether human. However, it does not make it true.
This is often the segment of American society where we hear phrases such as: Get a job; I have to work so the freeloaders don’t have to; there are plenty of jobs out there, kids today are just lazy; etc. I hear these same statements from lower-income groups, as well.
What we never hear these people talk about are those at the top who do not pay taxes, overcharge for their goods, and refuse to pay a livable wage to those they employ. It’s much easier to attack those we feel superior to, than it is to attack those we feel we are powerless over.
This has been going on since the election of 1980 when, with my vote, we elected Ronald Reagan, who, without my vote, won reelection and served until 1988. Since then, we have had 17 years with Democratic presidents and 16 years with Republican presidents and guess what?
Right, exactly nothing has changed in the economy. During all those years, wages have remained stagnant while prices have increased. That is called inflation. I hear a lot about how inflation has really increased under Biden.
Here is the answer as to why that might be. Businesses all of a sudden were finding they could no longer interest workers with low wages so, in order to hire or keep workers, they had to raise wages. Just for a minute, people thought, wow, maybe now I have a chance for some upward mobility.
However, the people at the top, the corporate elite, and their minions simply started raising prices on goods and blamed it on the supply chain around the world. They did this in order to recoup the money they paid out in wages while the American worker finds himself no better off and the cycle continues unabated.
When you control the rules to the free market, this is all child’s play. Simply move a few things around on the table and though it looks like things have changed, it’s simply a sleight of hand. It is no different than a magician working their magic.
There is a power constituency in this country that needs to be overturned. Congress is full of men and women on both sides of the aisle who are afraid to do that. They are afraid because they know they are a part of that and by overturning it, they lose the power they have become addicted to.
This is the real reason men and women continue to seek reelection well into their 70s and 80s; not because they are statesmen but because they have an addiction to power. It’s sick and we the people enable this sickness by reelecting them.
Nothing changes, regardless of what party controls the White House. It’s all an illusion and this illusion will continue until we the people stop fighting each other over the table scraps, calling each other sordid names, and look to the puppet masters pulling our strings.
We the people all want the same thing. We can’t get there embracing old nationalistic, patriotic, slogans that keep us pounding our chests, while we barely keep our nose above water.
Charles Laramie lives in Fair Haven.
