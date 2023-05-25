In the United States, there are currently 73 million baby boomers. Of course, this will not be true tomorrow, but I will use that number as a baseline. This year, the oldest boomers will turn 77 years old; the youngest will turn 60.
In the next 20 years, millions of boomers will leave here whether we like the idea or not. Many of us will leave here with no assets left. That last will and testament you have written or are working on, or thinking about writing, forget it. Why? Because for millions of boomers, that money will have been drained from their assets to pay for assisted living, in home health care or a nursing home.
Many boomers will die broke and quite possibly in debt all in order to stay alive and breathe air for another two, three, six or 10 years. Many will have little to no quality of life but will still be alive — alive, but at what cost to your family. Is just being alive worth the cost?
The current cost of monthly care ranges from $5,000 to $10,000 monthly depending on the type of care one needs. Obviously, those with conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer’s, or any of a number of other debilitating conditions, will be more costly. A family is often expected to use up all of their own life savings, including selling their home, before Medicare starts paying.
When my parents became unable to care for themselves, my siblings were able to be there for them and so allow them to stay in their home. This meant taking them shopping, making sure they were taking their medicine, ordering and picking up medicines, not to mention a hundred other little things. This was a very difficult period, and my father’s final years were difficult and trying for him.
I am one of 11 and in reality, it was a brother and two sisters who dealt with most of the caregiving. Others were still able to be there when necessary, but what happens when there is an only child, or two children and they both live out of state. Sad, difficult, heart-wrenching decisions then have to be made. There is a sense of betrayal for everyone involved and a feeling of guilt that may never pass.
I do not wish to drain all my assets or my children’s earnings in order to exist when I have no quality of life or no understanding of what is going on around me. I will not allow that. As a human being, I should not have to request to end my life. I should not have to worry it will be seen as a crime my children could be sent to prison for as a result of helping me end my life with dignity.
I have always found it interesting that, when we have pets suffering, we do the right thing and put them to sleep or euthanize them. People do this because they love their pet, but when it comes to a loved one, a human loved one, they are able to watch them struggle with pain, loss of movement, the inability to have any real life and still not put them to sleep.
Often this is done not for the good of our loved one but out of selfishness. The thought of not having our loved one around is unbearable, and so making them as comfortable as possible might seem like the only plausible answer to our pain, not theirs.
I understand this, I’m not cold and heartless. But this is why I think it’s important to talk with those we care about regarding their wishes when the time comes. My children know I do not wish to just exist. When the time comes, I will end my life at the time of my choosing.
This is my personal choice, my belief, based on my own life experiences. Others will choose a different path for a variety of reasons. It is not for me to judge them for their actions. It is a very personal choice.
However, it’s a choice no government or religious authority should have a role in. It is a personal choice — a choice each of us should be free to make without fear of any kind of reprisal from any government or religious entity.
This is not a new topic, yet it is one that has not been discussed openly. I believe the time has now come to discuss it openly due to the economic ruin it is having on so many families.
People have a right to make their own choices regarding how their life will end. How many of us alive and healthy right now would not say to our families, if the time comes when I am unable to recognize you, and I am living in a world that terrifies me, one I no longer understand, I will prefer to no longer be here, and I expect you, my loved ones, to ensure I die with dignity and not be forced to linger.
I suspect not everyone is comfortable having these discussions with family members, and I know there are members of families who do not like these discussions, do not like the topic of death and dying.
It is a topic that is going to come up with each and every one of us, whether we like it or not. Death is something we all must face, and it is easier to face if we have a plan for it, if we reach that point. None of us is even guaranteed tomorrow so these discussions may be for naught, but when the time comes, it will be easier for everyone if they know the wishes of the person who is dying.
The next step is for the government to decriminalize assisted suicide, dying with dignity, end-of-life decisions, whatever people want to call it. There will be the religious element that will say this is not God’s plan.
The Constitution says Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof. … It does not say that, as a citizen, I must have a religion or believe in a God. Personally, I do not, so therefore, telling me I cannot end my life when I see fit due to a God I do not believe in, is ludicrous.
It would be like me telling those who believe that they cannot pray because I do not believe in God. This is a topic, as a nation, we cannot avoid. In the upcoming decade, it is going to be a topic so many of us are going to have to face.
Do we use up all available assets so that a loved one with no quality of life can remain among us just so long as they breathe air and their heart beats? Who ultimately has the right to decide for us how we will leave this world?
These are questions millions of us here in the United States will have to answer soon. The time to decide is before we no longer have the ability to do so. The economic viability of families is at stake.
Charles Laramie lives in Fair Haven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.