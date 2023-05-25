In the United States, there are currently 73 million baby boomers. Of course, this will not be true tomorrow, but I will use that number as a baseline. This year, the oldest boomers will turn 77 years old; the youngest will turn 60.

In the next 20 years, millions of boomers will leave here whether we like the idea or not. Many of us will leave here with no assets left. That last will and testament you have written or are working on, or thinking about writing, forget it. Why? Because for millions of boomers, that money will have been drained from their assets to pay for assisted living, in home health care or a nursing home.

