In the last week, many major corporations have suddenly started to develop a conscience. I don’t believe for a second that it’s a real conscience. It’s more like money or bottom-line kind of conscience. Like a fighter exhibits a weakness in the ring for his opponent to exploit, so are these corporations exhibiting a weakness.
It’s in the bottom line. It’s in their profit margin, and they are afraid if they remain silent, then the American people, their customers, will take notice and begin boycotting their businesses. They have decided in this current situation to risk upsetting their minions, their politicians, rather than those who buy their products. If Americans are watching closely, they will see this is where their power lies. It lies in numbers and to these corporations, numbers are the bottom line.
If this sounds a little confusing, look at what is going on. The Georgia state legislature just passed new voting laws designed to make it harder to vote. They even passed a law making it illegal to hand out water and snacks to people waiting in line to vote.
Not one corporation came out before Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed this bill into law. They waited to see what the outcome would be and when they determined the people were not going to take this sitting down, then and only then did Delta and Coca-Cola, first come out and say they were appalled by these new voting restrictions.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian said, ”After having time to now fully understand all that is in the bill, coupled with discussions with leaders and employees in the Black community, it’s evident that the bill includes provisions that will make it harder for many underrepresented voters, particularly Black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect their representatives,” he said. “That is wrong.” He had the time, the resources and the influence to see that bill before it was signed into law. He was not interested enough until he and the shareholders at Delta saw the reactions from around the country. Then he called it wrong.
Now suddenly, over 200 companies in the United States are speaking out against these laws and similar bills being readied in other states, including Texas. Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota has decided to hold off on changing election laws as a result of these corporations speaking out. The reason behind her decision is the already weak economy in South Dakota and the fear of upsetting businesses in her state.
The American oligarchy has shown the weakness I described in my last blog post, “If we are to defeat the oligarchy we must hang together,” and this is what we must do to press home our new advantage.
Organize groups using social media. The goal of these groups is to defeat the American oligarchy and restore representative democracy. Using social media, these groups will interconnect with each other until they have a well-organized communication system that will enable people from all across the country, from coast to coast, to be able to take action on the same day within hours of each other.
Actions these organized groups can undertake: Boycott shopping online for 24 hours, boycott buying gas for 24 hours, boycott grocery stores for 24 hours and nationwide, no workday for 24 hours.
Taking these actions on a nationwide scale as a unified people will get the attention of the media outlets and the corporations of the American oligarchy. This will show them the real power in America lies with labor, not with capital. These are only a few of the things we can do. But to do them, Americans must begin to organize. To organize, Americans must be willing to get involved. This requires not only reading but doing.
Charles Laramie lives in Fair Haven.
