Americans might have just caught a glimpse of what Nov. 4 could look like in their country. President Trump has publicly stated the only way he can lose the presidential election, is if it’s rigged.
In doing so, he has made clear to anyone thinking of voting against him that they are in the minority. He has made clear that the majority of Americans are voting for him and that’s final. He wins or the election was rigged.
Americans now know beyond a shadow of a doubt if it is determined he is not the winner, he will not accept it and will call on his supporters not to accept the outcome, either. I believe the majority of his supporters would not do this. They will accept the outcome no matter how much it will sting.
President Trump has publicly stated he will not concede defeat to Biden. He will not agree to a peaceful transition of power. He will challenge the outcome by putting out lies and innuendo and stirring up his supporters. He will not care if this leads to violence in the streets; past actions would indicate he would actually welcome it and blame Democrats and Antifa for it.
On Aug. 25 in Wisconsin, a 17-year-old decided it was OK to shoot his fellow citizens to protect the community. There will be those who believe he was justified, that it was necessary to stop the violence. However, if, as Americans, we accept that truth, than what else will we be willing to justify to take the law into our own hands.
Can we shoot someone we have found to be driving under the influence endangering not just property but human life in our community? Would we not be justified in killing them? Scary the things we might come to think are justified killings.
President Trump seems to enjoy promoting violence using plausible deniability as an excuse. A 17-year-old boy now charged with first degree, intentional murder has given the American people a window into what might be in store for them if President Trump loses the election and refuses a peaceful transition of power.
If his past words are any indication, he will tell his supporters not to allow the Democrats to take away from them the victory that is rightfully theirs. His ardent supporters, those easily influenced like the 17-year-old in Wisconsin, might just be willing to sacrifice their life while taking innocent life, because of the lies and distortions of a defeated narcissist.
I hope this does not come to pass. But I cannot look at what is currently taking place in my country and say, no, not here, not in America. It has happened in other countries. We must not believe it cannot happen here, as well.
Democracy dies when people stop paying attention, when people stop getting involved, when people abdicate their responsibilities as citizens. Don’t let that happen now.
Charles Laramie lives in Fair Haven.
