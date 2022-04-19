In America, there are those who believe if you have a job, you are making a living. Of course, this is not true, which is why many people have up to three jobs just to make ends meet. The American dream was a 40-hour work week that you could make a living on while putting a little aside for retirement. This, of course, is the first biggest fantasy after inflation.
There is no such thing as inflation even though all the major news channels keep telling us there is. In America, you have stagnant wages and rising prices. We see the average American’s upward mobility flatline or fall while corporations see record profits — not too hard to figure out who is profiting from this fantasy called inflation.
Both major parties are trying to sell their constituents on inflation because both parties receive their campaign funding from these corporations. Therefore, they cannot tell their constituents the truth and the truth is these corporations are doing what they always do and do more of when there is a war or a pandemic, they price gouge and our government, regardless of what party is in power, calls it inflation.
Inflation causes more people to fall behind, leading to more stress and worry, which inevitably leads to the overuse of drugs and alcohol, alcohol being the most abused drug, which leads to breakdowns in the family unit, which sends more and more children into our schools suffering from toxic, dysfunctional home environments.
Teachers will tell you this has led to a complete breakdown in their ability to deliver an appropriate education to those students who are prepared to learn versus those who are in school acting out their home environment and who even, though acting out, prefer being in school rather than having to go home to the chaos that reigns there.
The fat cats in the corporations couldn’t care less about any of this because they are so far removed, it has no negative affect on them … yet. The future effect of all of this is yet to be determined. The leaders in Washington, though far removed from all this, are hearing it from their constituents. However, motivated by campaign dollars from the corporations, they have learned to placate the masses.
So where we go from here and where the silver lining in all this is, until those in power, the corporations and the leaders in Washington, are not motivated by greed, we go nowhere, this will remain our reality.
Charles Laramie lives in Fair Haven.
