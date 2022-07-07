Along with overturning Roe v. Wade and ruling that people are free to openly carry weapons, the Supreme Court also voted 6-3 in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District to allow prayer in school.
The plaintiff in this case, Coach Joe Kennedy, started to pray silently in the middle of the football field after games. When silent prayer did not get him the attention he sought, he began praying out loud for people to hear him. He then welcomed players to pray with him. What were they going to say? No, coach, I’m not religious, I’m Muslim, I’m Jewish? The school offered him a place to pray away from the field; Coach Kennedy refused this and instead resigned his position.
The case ended up before the Supreme Court where the ruling has further blurred the lines between church and state. Thomas Jefferson in his letter to the Danbury Baptists in the second paragraph states, “Believing with you that religion is a matter which lies solely between Man & his God, that he owes account to none other for his faith or his worship, that the legitimate powers of government reach actions only, & not opinions, I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature shall ‘make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between Church & State.”
The First Amendment is clear, the government shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion. That’s clear. People are free to practice any religion of their choosing or practice no religion at all.
President John Adams again made this clear when he wrote in Article 11 of the Treaty of Tripoli, “the government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.”
Those Americans who are happy with the Supreme Court ruling in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District must then be willing to accept the next schoolteacher, coach, student, administrator who lays out a prayer rug and begins to pray Allahu Akbar or if Jewish, they take time in the afternoon for the Minchah.
I can only speculate what the response might have been had Joe Kennedy been a practicing Muslim and laid out a prayer mat in the middle of the football field after the game and began praying to Allah. I suspect the school district would have been inundated with angry calls for allowing students to be subjected to this.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., at a religious service following the Supreme Court ruling, stated, “I’m tired of the longstanding separation between church and state in the United States. The church is supposed to direct the government, the government is not supposed to direct the church.”
“The church is supposed to direct the government,” Boebert says. That statement is chilling coming from an elected representative to Congress who took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. Because make no mistake, Boebert means the church — not the mosque, not the synagogue — the church, and her beliefs, that she clearly believes all Americans should have, regardless of what the First Amendment says.
If prayer is allowed in school, the Supreme Court should expect to hear cases that involve religious discrimination against other religions. How would they rule in that? If they rule that only Christian prayer is allowed, does America find itself leaning towards an oligarchical theocracy?
How many times have I heard people complain about Jehovah Witnesses or Latter-Day Saints showing up at their door to share the word of God? I’ve never heard one person say they appreciated that. This is what the Supreme Court’s ruling has just allowed in school. Teachers, coaches, administrators and even other students can now attempt to push their beliefs on others. In a setting where young impressionable children will in many cases feel they must go along with the authority figure.
I am not religious. I do not believe in God. I find it ludicrous that presidents say, “God Bless America,” as if their god favors one nation over another. I think it would be better if everyone just learned to be a good human and treated each other with kindness and respect. I respect a person’s right to pray, to believe in a deity. That is a personal choice, a personal belief, a private thing between them and their god. It is not something our government has the right to subject every citizen to. America is not a theocracy.
Charles Laramie lives in Fair Haven.
