A former shipmate of mine living in Arizona posted a picture of the weather forecast for the week ahead. There was nothing under 113°.
Here in Vermont, it was more rain with not too hot but still humid weather. The torrents of rain enacted a huge toll on Vermont residents and their businesses. The smoke from the wildfires of Canada only a week or two in the past gave this area, and many other parts of the United States, a dystopian feel for many days.
There is a lot of talk of climate change. It is not something everyone agrees with. I find that most of the people I talk to who do not agree with it are people around my age with a nostalgia for the 1960s and 1970s. They look back and remember when life was slow and simple and innocent. Of course, that is why it is called nostalgia because it is looking back, remembering what was good and choosing to forget or shut out all the bad.
Walt Amses, in his piece, “Too hot, too wet, maybe too late,” cites a United Nations’ study released in October that says, “certain areas of the United States, including Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama and parts of California, would become uninhabitable for humans by 2070. The report states that, without mitigation including a reduction of greenhouse gases, the global surge of rising temperatures will create levels of heat stress intolerable for the human body.”
It is much easier for those looking back with nostalgia to scoff at all this because, like myself, they will no longer be counted among the living by then. However, my children will only be in their 70s and some of my friends’ children will only be in their early 50s and their children, if they choose to have them, will be in their teens and 20s.
Climate change for those parents and for their children may not seem so ludicrous or another conspiracy theory that scientists can obsess over and write about. For them, it may be altogether too real.
We can bury our heads in the sand and pretend it is not real, while looking back and remembering only the good times we had growing up in the 1960s and 1970s. That nostalgia is not going to help those who will be occupying the planet when we are gone.
Given the human condition, greed, I do not expect things are going to change. I expect that climate change will continue, that humans will continue to bury their heads in the sand. A dystopian future likely lies in wait for those who are born from this time on. Of course, I would love to be proved wrong.
If this sounds self-defeating then ask yourself what we as a species are going to do to change it. The reality is there are far too many humans on the planet for even a small majority of us to come together and agree that climate change is happening. How do you fix something if you cannot even agree it is happening. The vast majority of people do not have time to do this as they are struggling just to keep their heads above water and get through each season.
The only time most people even consider climate change is when they are directly impacted by a disaster. The idea that what happens across the country might impact their wallet is lost on most. This again is because they are too busy just trying to make ends meet.
I have no answers and I also know that I am part of the problem. I use fossil fuels all the time. I drive a car that consumes it. I heat my house with home heating oil, and travel frequently on airplanes. I have no plans to stop doing this. I’m selfish. I have my head in the sand. It seems I have little interest in what lies ahead because I will not be here. I am not alone, and this of course is the real problem. It is part of the human condition. Prove me wrong.
Charles Laramie lives in Fair Haven.