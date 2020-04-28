If people are paying close attention to the situation during this coronavirus, it should be vividly clear the capitalist free market system does not work for the average American and the highly touted robust economy was never more than smoke and mirrors.
Two weeks after workers began staying home in order to flatten the curve of the virus, a vast majority of them were out of money and wondering how they were going to pay their bills. If anyone reading this wonders why, here it is: over 49% of Americans earn under $30,000 a year.
It has been this way for quite some time and yet without a pandemic, the curtains remained drawn on this. This pandemic has opened the curtains and exposed the ugly truth.
All the talk of a free market is spun by those who control it. They are well aware there is no free market. It’s a huge Ponzi scheme inflicted on American workers who are slaves to the corporate elite.The free market has rules! And those rules are made by the corporate elite who run the free market and own those who make our laws.
There are those who will defend the corporate elite. They will say of those earning under $30,000, “They can get another job.” Oddly enough, many of these poorly paid workers are now deemed essential. Good thing they haven’t taken another job.
We pay our nonessential entertainers, who are not risking their lives, but are held up in lavish secluded estates, millions.
Prior to the coronavirus crisis, around 55% of workers at some of the largest grocery, food service, big box and retail stores in the country said they have no access to paid sick leave; this, according to a survey of 30,000 workers. Only 8% of workers surveyed said they could take two weeks off with pay. These are America’s non essential workers.
It’s a sad statement on American society. During a recent press conference, or at least for what is passed off as one, President Trump stated, “People will be very happy to get a big fat beautiful check, and my name is on it.” Big fat beautiful check! This man is so out of touch with the reality of those he purports to care about and is looking out for.
He is talking about a $1,200 check. Other countries have deemed the core of their country “workers” much more important, paying their workers up to $2,000 a month while this goes on.
In America, workers get a one-time $1,200 check and the president thinks this is fat and will get all those people who have been out of work for a month, back on track.
The president made his concern for those essential workers and those out of work glaringly clear when he said, “Mitigation does work but we’re not going to destroy our country. We have to get back. Big decision to make at a certain point.” By big decision, he means how many of your family and friends he’s willing to sacrifice for another four years in office.
Charles Laramie lives in Fair Haven.
