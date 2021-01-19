I truly hope in the days ahead there is no further violence, that cooler heads prevail and we realize we are a nation of diversity, that change is needed in this country but the needed change will not be achieved by violence. I hope those who believe violence is the only answer left, understand “actions have untold consequences.”
What happened on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., is beyond ludicrous in so many ways; it’s hard to know where to even begin. So many people were unable or unwilling to see what the outcome would be. What brought them there, why did they come? Many have said, “The president asked us to come, so we did.” Others have stated, “I answered the president’s call.” Many claim to love Donald Trump.
I voted for Ronald Reagan the first time, I voted for the elder George Bush the first time, I voted for Obama, the first time. At no time did it ever occur to me I loved these men. They were people I had voted for to be president. To hear grown men and women scream out, “We love you, Mr. President,” or “We love Trump,” baffles me. How do you love someone you do not even know? Why would you answer his call and be willing to come, many likely spending money they did not even have, to commit sedition.
Blindly, they followed the commands of Donald Trump: A man who clearly disdains those who claim to love him; a man who lied about coming with them to the Capitol; a man who, instead, went back to the safe confines of the White House to watch them commit sedition in his name.
What did these people think was going to happen? Many of them must have believed at the end of the day they would control the Capitol, Congress would have overruled the election and installed Trump for another four years. This is the only scenario that makes sense.
If they believed anything else, if they even thought about anything else while they were beating policemen, screaming out “hang Mike Pence,” and destroying property, all while taking videos and selfies to document their sedition for posterity, then they would have realized in the following days many of them were going to be arrested and face years in prison.
Were they even aware of section 1752, title 18 of the United States code under the Federal Restricted Grounds and Improvement Act, which states, any person knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engages in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds, the term (“restricted buildings or grounds” means any posted, cordoned off, or otherwise restricted area) when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions; is punishable by up to ten years in prison.
Did the man they profess to love know about this and fail to tell them what their actions could mean for them in the days and years ahead. I did not hear any of this conveyed to his followers during the rally before sending them off. For many of them, it would be their last day of freedom for a long time.
Which brings me to another more ominous situation. The far right social media networks are calling for attacks, overthrowing the government, assassinations of Democratic and Republican leaders. Do these people understand the ramifications of their actions once they undertake them. Once the attacks are launched, there is no going back. There is no, “oh sorry lets forget this took place, it’s not turning out quite like we envisioned it and the Super Bowl is Sunday and I’d like to go home and watch it.” Also, I have to work Monday so lets meet back here later in the week.
Once the violence has been joined, there is no going back. For those who are seriously considering this, take a look at Syria 10 years later. The Civil War continues, hundreds of thousands are dead, the country is in ruins and there is no end in sight.
Once this violence is joined, it will be a long time before life is normal. At the start of the Civil War, many young men were excited; they had got their war. A lot of people thought it would be one battle, three months at the most, and it would be over. The excitement and romance was gone long before the war came to an end with the South destroyed and approximately 700,000 people dead, and tens of thousands more wounded.
For those thinking about beginning this violence, they would do well to read Churchill’s statement on war. “Never, never, never believe any war will be smooth and easy, or that anyone who embarks on the strange voyage can measure the tides and hurricanes he will encounter. The statesman who yields to war fever must realize that once the signal is given, he is no longer the master of policy but the slave of unforeseeable and uncontrollable events.”
I hope those who believe violent revolution is the answer will take some time with Churchill’s words before beginning something that is much easier begun than ended.
Charles Laramie lives in Fair Haven.
