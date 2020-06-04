Please join me in supporting Molly Gray to be the next lieutenant governor of Vermont. I am beyond thrilled that she is running and already has so much support, including the endorsement of former governor Madeleine Kunin.
I’ve known Molly for about 10 years, ever since she served as a law clerk for the federal appeals court with offices in Rutland and New York City. I was immediately impressed with her commitment to Vermont, her accomplishments and her interest in fairness, preserving the farming community in our state and improving the lives of the less fortunate. Because we are both lawyers, we had a number of lively conversations about the ways the government could better support farms, small businesses, and individuals and families in Rutland County and across the state. Because we both grew up on Vermont farms, we also compared notes on how our lives were similarly shaped by our connection with the land and animals — and by the hard work of farming.
In the past decade, I’ve followed Molly’s career from afar as she has served in humanitarian work and legal pursuits across the globe. Though I was happy to know she was thriving on an international stage, I was thrilled to hear she had chosen to come home to our great state to serve Vermont as an assistant attorney general in the attorney general’s office.
Yes, Molly’s résumé — Vermont farm kid, Vermont Law School, Second Circuit Court of Appeals, international legal training and humanitarian work — makes her an ideal candidate for any job requiring loads of education and intelligence, including statewide leadership at the State House. But more than that, her thoughtfulness, judgment and deep knowledge of our communities will make her the kind of leader who can inspire and help our state survive and thrive in the difficult months and years ahead as we navigate to a new normal. I hope you’ll join me in voting for her and supporting her campaign in every way you can.
Visit www.mollyforvermont.com to check out Molly’s campaign site.
Chris Larson lives in Middletown Springs.
