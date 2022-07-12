The “brave little state" of Vermont, memorably praised by Calvin Coolidge, was a radically different place in Coolidge’s time than it is today. Vermont’s current economy, culture and politics couldn’t be much more opposed to Coolidge’s vision. Those people, however well-intentioned, who cite the quotation, as did Esther Farnsworth in her July 8 Times Argus letter, usually ignore the context of Coolidge’s statement.
The “brave” reference may have been an acknowledgement of Vermont’s inordinately large contribution of men to the Civil War bloodbath, many of which’s surviving veterans were still alive in Coolidge’s day. It might also refer to Vermont’s fiercely independent Republicanism and hardscrabble farming culture which notably scorned big government and the welfare state eventually put in place by President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal.
And, yes, as Coolidge knew, Vermont had a robust “gun culture,” including a strategically important machine tool industry and military manufacturing complex from the early 1800s through World War II and beyond. Coolidge might well have gasped at Esther Farnsworth’s suggestion that big state government should severely limit Vermonters’ easy access to firearms, which included common semi-automatics and, until the 1930s, actual machine guns.
Coolidge’s frame of reference also included a Vermont tradition, personified by Ethan Allen, of opposing “Yorkers,” the New York state old Dutch-landed aristocrats who not only claimed the territory occupied by New Hampshire and Vermont, but also denied rights, including land ownership, to ordinary citizens. That elitist denial of rights extended into the early 1900s when New York City imposed near absolute gun control on its burgeoning population of non-Anglo immigrants, thus ensuring those immigrant city dwellers would remain second-class citizens.
I love present day Vermont. Its people are still largely civic-minded, its culture is stimulatingly diverse and its mountains and byways are still beautiful. I just wish more of our politicians wouldn’t so blatantly misappropriate the past or refer to low-risk posturing as “brave.”
Andy Leader lives in North Middlesex.
