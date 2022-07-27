In response to a recent Times Argus commentary decrying the horrific mass shootings currently plaguing our country, I have some suggestions. All sane Americans, including millions of hobbyists who belong to the NRA, want to prevent mass shootings. However, there are ways to accomplish this that work. and ways that demonstrably don’t work.
Here are four ways that work. Remarkably, none requires debate over the meaning of the Constitution. All they really require is money.
— Harden schools and other “gun free” zones to the level enjoyed by corporate executives and other elites in their secure offices.
— Keep violent criminals in jail to serve out their full sentences. No more “catch and release” for that tiny minority of gangsters responsible for most urban gun violence.
— Closely watch and, if necessary, intervene into the lives of the many brain-poisoned young men among us who are unable to distinguish between the violent fantasies promoted by the media and real life.
— Require all privately owned firearms be locked up and inaccessible to thieves, children, the untrained or irresponsible.
The ways that don’t work, and have failed in the past, include all the methods clever gun-ban activists have devised to trick Americans into surrendering what is, in my opinion, their constitutional right to keep and bear arms. These methods include demonizing arms with such labels as “Saturday-night special,” “assault weapon,” “cop-killer bullets,” “sniper rifle,” etc. Another trick is the promotion of fake “grass-roots” organizations like Every Town For Gun Safety, which are actually put up and funded by well-guarded billionaires.
In the larger picture, it is good to remember that our country was founded by radical revolutionaries, and it continues to be radically different from the rest of the world. Those founders intended to put power into the hands of common citizens instead of ruling elites. In that context, an individual right to own and carry weapons makes sense. The way I, and millions of other Americans, read the Second Amendment, our Constitution demands that right. The introductory clause about a “well-organized militia” reads to me like a suggestion only, or one possible justification for supporting that right. It sounds as if it was tacked on to give cover to conservatives uncomfortable with a powerful citizenry. If we, as U.S. citizens, believe we are no longer worthy of the trust and power placed in us by the founders, then, by all means, we should amend the Constitution to delete Article 2 of the Bill of Rights.
In practice, ending private gun ownership in the United States — the ultimate goal of “common sense” incremental gun laws — is unworkable. Politicians who advocate such measures, probably based on unreliable polling data, are driving vast numbers of hobbyists into the Republican camp or, far worse, some into upheavals like the Jan. 6 coup attempt.
We could try to make America more like Europe, which has a much shorter history of democracy and, constricted by church and state, a far shallower tradition of individual autonomy. There would be tremendous resistance, however, and there are far less disruptive ways to prevent the horrors that currently afflict us.
Preventing mass shootings requires practical measures such as those enumerated above, and not an overarching, probably ineffective totalitarian approach.
Andy Leader lives in North Middlesex.
