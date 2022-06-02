The horror and tragedy of recent school shootings and other multi-victim atrocities have, thus far, happened only outside Vermont's borders. In the interests of prevention, it would be worth trying to understand why this might be so.
First, we might remember, for more than 200 years, Vermont had absolutely no state gun-control laws while at the same time, it had the lowest, or near lowest, rates of gun murders in the nation. My opinion is this seeming paradox resulted from a culture of individual responsibility as fostered by the "root hog or die" imperative pervasive in Vermont's farming culture and small businesses, as well as in its community engagement as exemplified by a once-robust town meeting tradition.
The current crop of Vermont politicians, like those on the far right, but unlike the farmers who had previously comprised much of the Legislature and administration, seem to have imbibed a more collectivist view of society, seeing people as representatives of groups — ethnic, economic, gender, political, whatever — rather than as individuals. Thus, the gun-control measures they endorse will affect almost all gun owners, including millions of hobbyists who have been gravitating toward the Republican Party based on this one issue.
However, the terrible mass shootings highlighted in the media are committed by a tiny handful of brain-poisoned young men or by rival urban drug gangs. Statistically, the far larger group of hobbyists, including some five million NRA members, are more law abiding, more safety conscious and less violent than the general run of Americans.
As an example of how a potential gun crime might have been handled in old Vermont, I think back to my years as a high school teacher in Morrisville. Yes, we had our share of angry and confused young men, perhaps one generation removed from the farm. On a particular day, one of these very troubled youths appeared walking outside the school building carrying a hunting rifle. We who knew him believed he had murder in his heart and could have been about to do it. As we teachers, staff and students cowered inside the building, our courageous and creative young vice principal, Winton Goodrich, an old-school farm-family scion, walked outside and spoke to the young man kindly and seriously, after which conversation, the youth in question handed his rifle to Win and walked home. I still choke up when I remember that day.
I know we can't rely on such individual attentiveness to solve all our societal problems, but it would be healthy to move away from the blanket categories that have so divided our citizenry. I would advocate for a more finely focused approach to gun control or else repeal of the Second Amendment, the honest way to remove guns from private hands. Here, it is worth noting that the radical revolutionaries, now known as the stodgy-sounding "founders," who wrote our Constitution, fully intended to create something completely different from the ruler/subject form of government that persists in most of the rest of the world.
If our currently chaotic and seemingly dangerous American way of life is dismayingly different, at least for some, from life in most other countries, those founders share the blame — that is, so long as we regard the Constitution as a binding contract, and not as an infinitely malleable bunch of words, as constitutions are seen in totalitarian countries that have them.
Andy Leader lives in North Middlesex.
