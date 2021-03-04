Thanks to Haviland Smith for his informative piece sorting out some of the alliances and conflicts in the perpetually warring Middle East. I think, however, Mr. Smith is off the mark in saying Israel is "denying the humanity of the Palestinians" or a "two state solution" is a desirable goal.
For a nation under siege by deadly enemies since its founding, Israel has been remarkably accepting of its Arab citizens — unlike wartime America, there are no internment camps based solely on ethnicity, and Arab Israelis have full legal rights, as far as I know, though I have never been there. The government has also been studiously restrained in military actions by ethical and humanitarian traditions going back thousands of years, as exemplified by the teachings of rabbi Jesus of Nazareth.
In comparison, the United States, not to mention other countries, looks far worse, building its history on the genocide of indigenous people and the unspeakable enslavement of thousands of Africans, as well as the indiscriminate napalming of civilians, and Agent Orange poisoning of their natural environment.
A "two state solution" has never been realistic, as those with skin in the game, as well as some outsider commentators and diplomats, surely understand. Any Palestinian state would most likely become a launching pad for a longed-for war of annihilation against Israel. Such a state would also probably mimic the dictatorships that mostly comprise the region in being corrupt and brutally cruel to its own citizens.
The Trump administration, for all its serious faults, has promoted peace in the region by steadfastly supporting Israel's understandable goals and thus dimming expectations of that nation's imminent destruction. As mutually beneficial relationships blossom between Israel and its Arab neighbors, thanks in part to the Trump presidency, it can be hoped that those with an animus against the Jewish state can put their sense of affliction aside and focus instead on their own achievements and happiness. Other displaced groups have done so, including many American families.
Andy Leader lives in North Middlesex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.