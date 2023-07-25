In response to Karen Dolan’s July 21 commentary, “Strive for Equity:”

“Diversity” as a goal appeals to some of the lower instincts in human society. Its emphasis on group identity, rather than on individual excellence, is contrary to the stated goals of most “elite” colleges. And its espousal of materialism — wealth and status for chosen groups — comes at the expense of a potentially grievous loss to our civilization.

