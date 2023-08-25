As one who loves Shakespeare’s works, I am dismayed by the perennial attempts to “update” or reimagine his plays for the current stage. The plays can stand on their own, and then some, without any help. The two plays, “Hamlet” and “The Tempest,” reviewed in the Aug. 18 Times Argus need only to be understood — the audience’s job — and not tampered with by far less astute directors.

The most common misstep by today’s directors is to focus on plot — the least original component of the plays — at the expense of poetry, Shakespeare’s glory, and insight, which sparkles with intelligence and accuracy.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0