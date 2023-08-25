As one who loves Shakespeare’s works, I am dismayed by the perennial attempts to “update” or reimagine his plays for the current stage. The plays can stand on their own, and then some, without any help. The two plays, “Hamlet” and “The Tempest,” reviewed in the Aug. 18 Times Argus need only to be understood — the audience’s job — and not tampered with by far less astute directors.
The most common misstep by today’s directors is to focus on plot — the least original component of the plays — at the expense of poetry, Shakespeare’s glory, and insight, which sparkles with intelligence and accuracy.
“Hamlet” is, among many other things, a psychologically exact portrait of an arrogant young man who brings undeserved suffering and death into the lives of his friends, his girlfriend and his mother all because he believes he was wronged by what, after all, was a common means of royal succession in his culture: namely, assassination. Revenge is his duty, but not the collateral misery of those who care for him.
“The Tempest,” which cries out to be performed in period-specific costumes, is an uncannily accurate portrayal of early colonialism and the foundations of the American nation. Based upon the actual shipwreck of would-be Virginia colonizers, “The Tempest” foreshadows the cruel enslavement of Africans in the person of Caliban and subsequent Black rage and white fear of African sexuality. In the helpful and exploited character, Ariel, we have the “noble savage,” the Indigenous original inhabitant subdued by the white man’s more advanced technology — gunpowder, ocean-going ships, reference books, “magic” to the natives. The play also encompasses an extended discussion, mostly skeptical, of founding a new kind of “commonwealth,” a revolutionary, egalitarian nation, in this “brave new world.”
With so much information actually placed before us by the playwright himself, it is ludicrous to graft additional notions like transgender politics on these plays. It’s just the latest example of censorship, or “Bowdlerizing” to conform to the imagined tastes of a particular audience. Sure, there is female impersonation in some other of his plays, and courtly Elizabethan clothes may look effeminate to our eyes, but please don’t insert concerns that aren’t there, ignore the real play, and call it “Shakespeare.”
If you don’t understand a Shakespeare play, do your homework or, please, just leave it alone.
Andy Leader lives in North Middlesex.