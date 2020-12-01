I read recently that The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center in Rutland is seeking artists to design a marble sculpture honoring Ernie Royal, the owner of the legendary Royal’s Hearthside Restaurant in Rutland and Vermont’s first African-American restaurant owner. The new sculpture would join several others in downtown Rutland honoring famous Rutlanders.
Though I had dined at the Hearthside several times 50 or more years ago, I only met Ernie Royal once – but it was a memorable occasion.
One summer afternoon in 1970 or 1971, I received a phone call from Father Bill Gallagher, then stationed at Christ the King Parish. I was then a priest at St. Peter Parish. Bill invited me to join him and three other Rutland clergymen – Rev. Don Webster of Trinity Episcopal Church, Rev. Don Morgan of Grace Congregational Church and Rabbi Solomon Goldberg of the Rutland Jewish Center – at a private dinner at Royal’s Hearthside Restaurant with Rev. Ralph David Abernathy, who had succeeded Rev. Martin Luther King as head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference after Dr. King’s assassination in April of 1968 in Memphis.
Dr. Abernathy was in Rutland to be with his daughter who was a patient at the Rutland Hospital after an emergency appendectomy while attending the Farm and Wilderness Summer Camp in Plymouth.
Someone – perhaps a nurse or doctor at the hospital – thought it a good idea to extend, in a quiet way, some Vermont hospitality, and thus Dr. Abernathy was invited to dine with a few area clergy.
And so six of us broke bread in a small private room at The Hearthside Restaurant. I don’t remember any of the conversation, other than to be in the presence of one of the great civil rights leaders in the turbulent struggles of the 1950s and '60s, standing side by side with Martin Luther King in the Montgomery Bus Boycott, arrested and jailed together 17 times, marching and speaking together at the 1963 March on Washington and, finally, just two or three years earlier, standing together on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel when Dr. King was shot. Dr. Abernathy presided over his funeral several days later at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.
As we were ending our meal, the door opened and a man garbed in white wearing a chef’s hat came into the room with a woman. It was Ernie and Willa Royal. One of us – I believe it was Rev. Don Webster – introduced the Royals to Dr. Abernathy who graciously complimented Ernie on the fine meal and asked him how long he had been cooking at the restaurant. Don Webster interrupted and said, “Dr. Abernathy, Ernie isn’t just the cook. He and Willa are the owners of this restaurant, probably the best restaurant in the State of Vermont.”
Ralph Abernathy looked up, eyes widening, and said, “You own this restaurant?”
Sometimes even prophetic leaders struggle with stereotypes, I guess.
What followed was a cordial and heartfelt visit between gracious hosts and an honored guest, observed silently by the other five guests who felt a bit like intruders to an otherwise personal and private moment between newfound friends.
The Royals comped the wonderful meal to recognize their special guest, and then they asked Dr. Abernathy if he would honor them by signing copies of the menu. I don’t know what he wrote, but it was more than his name.
Over the years, many dignitaries and important people dined at Royal’s Hearthside, but no one honored Ernie and Willa Royal more than Rev. Ralph David Abernathy on that night 50 years ago. That is a sculpture of its own.
Jim Leddy is a former legislator, past president of AARP Vermont, and lives in Colchester.
