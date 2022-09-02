Vermont’s largest insurer, Blue Cross Blue Shield, recently submitted a letter to the Green Mountain Care Board questioning the value of The University of Vermont Medical Center, Vermont’s only academic medical center. BCBSVT said the care we provide has too many “bells and whistles.”

I am not aware of many “bells and whistles” we provide at UVMMC. We try to provide good food to patients and their families, and adequate parking and a clean facility. But mostly, we are focused on excellent care patients need, often to save their lives. I understand our insurers can be far removed from the health care setting, so the inherent value of high-quality, close-to-home care might be lost on them.

