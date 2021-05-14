Dear School Board members:
In 2005, the American Psychological Association (APA), arguably the most respected association of its kind, passed a resolution recommending the immediate retirement of Native American (NA) (American Indian) mascots, symbols, images and personalities by schools, colleges, universities, athletic teams and organizations. Here are the reasons why (in the original resolution each is cited significantly by peer-reviewed social science research; additionally, since 2005, additional scientific research supporting these reasons has been produced):
The continued use of NA mascots, symbols, images and personalities:
— Undermines educational experiences of members of all communities, especially those with little contact with Indigenous peoples.
— Creates unwelcome and hostile learning environment for NA students.
— Affirming negative stereotypes by school systems has a negative impact on self-esteem of NA children.
— Undermines the ability of NA nations to portray accurate and respectful images of their culture, spirituality and traditions.
— Might be a violation of the civil rights of NA people.
— Is a form of discrimination against Indigenous Nations that can lead to negative relations between groups.
— Is a detrimental manner of illustrating the cultural identity of NA people through negative displays and/or interpretations of spiritual and traditional practices.
— Is disrespectful of the spiritual beliefs and values of NA nations.
— Is an offensive and intolerable practice to NA nations.
— Has negative impact on other communities by allowing for the perpetuation of stereotypes and stigmatization of another cultural group (APA, 2005).
Racism and racial discrimination are learned; they threaten human development.
Additionally, in its final report to the Executive Committee, also in 2005, the NCAA Minority Opportunities and Interests Committee noted: “A change in tradition is not an indication that institutions were ‘wrong’ in the past or that institutions harbor ill will toward American Indians. It is simply an acknowledgment of changing times and growing awareness and sensitivity.” (Schwarb, 2016)
I ask each of you to explore: What are the motivations for wanting to keep such symbols? Are these reasons more important than preventing the important concerns outlined above? How can we, as people with a sense of compassion and a desire for an inclusive community, promote an effort counter to the one recommended above by the APA? If we cannot support the resolution by the APA, why, what exactly is our motivation? I am an educator myself, and I want to push each of you to think about NA symbols and other forms of racism through this, a mental health as well as a compassionate lens.
Additionally, the Raiders name and mascot has been called out as offensive by spokesman for Elnu Abenaki Rich Holschuh, mixed-race Ojibwe RHS alumna Amanda Gokee and many community members. I ask you to sincerely consider these perspectives, as well as the perspective of our country’s most respected psychological organization.
I encourage each of you to vote ‘no’ in response to a motion to restore the previous Rutland Raiders name and mascot.
Marybeth Lennox-Levins is Castleton University associate professor of Sport Management and Athletic Leadership.
