We are the Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network, a statewide group working to promote anti-racism in our schools and communities. We believe that starting by fostering anti-racism with the young members of society, students, we can build a better society as a whole.

We are writing about S.103, an act relating to amending the prohibitions against discrimination. This bill would lower the standards necessary to pursue a harassment claim, which would be beneficial to all Vermonters. According to the Human Rights Commission, only 1 out of 200 harassment cases actually make it to be heard. This bill would work to address this inequity, while also extending the harassment protections to students.

