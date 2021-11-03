Dear Gov. Scott:
In February 2020, a man named Thierry Heuga in Bennington died while sleeping outside under a bridge. Thierry was experiencing homelessness, and he died weeks short of the pandemic and the expansion of the GA Motel Program.
During the pandemic, your administration ensured everyone who did not have shelter, could get a motel room free of charge. This program allowed people the stability to apply for jobs, search for housing, address health concerns, and receive the support they needed.
This program could have been a bridge to ending homelessness in Vermont, a bridge that would prevent any more Vermonters from Thierry’s fate.
Yet on July 1, hundreds of people were handed a tent, suitcase, and ushered out the door of their motel as the delta variant was about to spread like wildfire and the housing crisis was exploding across Vermont. This was unconscionable, unacceptable and inhumane.
This was not protecting our most vulnerable Vermonters.
Ample resources are in Vermont’s disposal in the form of federal reimbursement that should mean a full reinstatement of the GA Motel Program for the hundreds exited in July. This FEMA money could cover all motel rooms. Not using the FEMA money as it was intended for all Vermonters without shelter is passing up a chance to end homelessness in Vermont … why would you choose to do that?
We were able to contact 41 of the 77 participating motels and will continue to contact them all. Of that 41, there are 147 confirmed open rooms at motels that are participating in GA. In hotels that the state has never even contacted, never asked to participate, there are 714 open rooms in the 50 that we have contacted thus far … and I have only touched the surface of reaching out to hotels across Vermont. We will be contacting all of them.
With hundreds of motel rooms open, any capacity issues are a myth. For Vermonters who are on the street or in the woods, or who may become homeless in the future, motel rooms should be utilized with the federal money. Even if there were five open rooms, they should be used to house five people … but there are hundreds that could house hundreds of people. Anything less than a full reinstatement is unconscionable.
Your campaign pledge is to grow the economy, make Vermont affordable, and protect the vulnerable. If you want to follow up on that pledge, reinstating the GA Motel Program is the only option. First, it will grow the economy. Using the FEMA money to keep people housed helps them bridge the gap to permanent housing solutions, which will grow the economy. Homelessness costs an astronomical amount each year; if we end it, our economy will be boosted. Second, it will make Vermont affordable. We need affordable housing in Vermont, but we can’t get there unless we have a place for people to live while it is built. If you truly want to foster an affordable Vermont, we need to take the time to build housing while keeping people safe. Third, the GA Motel Program is all about protecting the most vulnerable. If you choose not to reduce barriers and make house-lessness the only qualification, vulnerable people will be at risk of dying this winter.
There are no more excuses, Gov. Scott. If you do not fully reinstate the GA Motel Program, deaths will be on your hands. It’s up to you; will you prove you care for vulnerable Vermonters and do what is humane, sensible and logical? Or will you choose to let people freeze? You are the one with the key, you just have to choose to use it.
Signed by multiple Vermont youth, including Addie Lentzner of Bennington.
