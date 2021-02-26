I would like to make several comments regarding the proposed move of Rutland Free Library to the former CSJ campus. Those include the following:
Initially, I must say I was shocked to read the response of Randal Smathers to the excellent letter, which I was glad to sign, asking questions about the planned move of the library. It was not intended to be a letter creating hurt and angry feelings. I sincerely apologize for that. I know and respect many members of the board of trustees and, having served on boards before, know that it is a challenging job.
Secondly, as a resident of Rutland Town, I read the library has asked residents of the town for $95,964 of their tax dollars. Each year, that amount increases. The Town Annual Report includes two full typewritten pages from the trustees and Randal. There is no mention of the apparent extensive work being done during the past year regarding the planned move. I would like to know more and would urge the board to have some informational meetings so Rutland Town residents — 4,000-plus of us — can learn the pros and cons of this plan. I believe our Select Board would be glad to arrange such since they, thus far, have not been asked for input.
Thirdly, I’m not sure I’m convinced we need more square footage added to the present library. I wonder if an architect can reconfigure how the current space is used. They are so very talented. I also wonder if more space is needed since so many folks, especially children and young adults, are so tech savvy and don’t use print the way many of us used to.
Fourth, as for parking, I know Grace Church receives a nominal fee from the library for use of their West Street parking lot. I don’t know the number of spaces. There is even a cement sidewalk across the front of Grace Church’s lawn from the parking lot to the library.
And finally, I didn’t know of this proposal until I read the “pretty settled” announcement in the Rutland Herald. I believe this, or any, library needs to remain in, and be, a central part of a city or town center, not on the outer perimeter as proposed for Rutland City. Please consider providing us with more time to discuss all options with drawings, designs, cost and input from all towns and the city involved. The large amount of money, even for the proposed move, came from all 20,000-plus of us. Surely, the board of trustees does not want to make this decision, even though they legally can, without feeling the support of a majority of residents.
Thank you for all your extensive work.
Esther L. Swett lives in Rutland Town.
