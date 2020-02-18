It is at once distressing and puzzling to learn that a vast and stunning section of recreational forest in Chittenden may be transferred by the town of Proctor to a private buyer who recently purchased an adjoining parcel of 577 acres and promptly posted it.
Adjacent to the Green Mountain National Forest, the land is regularly enjoyed by hikers (the Long Trail), snowmobilers (VAST), hunters, wildlife enthusiasts, birders and a host of other recreational users. Should sale to the proposed private purchaser occur and he follows his earlier inclinations these opportunities could vanish in a blizzard of posted signs.
Section 67 of the Vermont Constitution guarantees to all inhabitants of this state the reasonably regulated right to hunt and fish “....on lands they hold and on other lands in like manner.” Despite these provisions and the obvious intent of the framers, land that is posted in Vermont against not only hunting and fishing but all manner of use and access has increased alarmingly from 100,000 acres in 1976 to 230,000 in 2011. That is the distressing part.
What is puzzling is why the Town would seriously consider this offer at this time when:
— the property was neither listed nor proposed for sale prior to this private individual coming forward;
— there has been no current appraisal of the combined value of the land, timber or water resource to confirm whether the offer being made is a fair one;
— there is at least one other potential purchaser. The Green Mountain National Forest has indicated, in writing, a willingness to consider acquiring the parcel at a competitive price and thus assure future recreational access.
The question of whether the property should be sold at this time will be presented to the Proctor voters at the upcoming town meeting. There is every reason to be confident that the people of Proctor have the wisdom and the vision to carefully consider the future of this wild land, both for themselves and their fellow Vermonters.
John Liccardi lives in Rutland Town.
