There seems to be more hype than facts in this nuclear renaissance. When there are billions in government subsidies at stake, promoters come out of the woodwork.
Since the inception of nuclear power, billions in taxpayer dollars have been spent. This is an amount totaling much more than renewable energy. The industry itself is reluctant to commit its financial muscles to this revival and instead, calls for state subsidies and market guaranties.
There was a recent letter from John McClaughry. Let’s take on one of his points. The Next Gen reactors Mr. McClaughry refers to are currently under examination by the Union of Concerned Scientists. In an October 2021 article, it states a detailed UCS technical analysis which raises safety, security and sustainability issues around new reactor technologies. The report finds that ‘new’ reactor designs are no better than current reactors and some are worse.
The TerraPower’s 345-megawatt Natrium is referenced. According to the UCS report, sodium fast rectors, such as the Natrium, would be unable to reduce the amount of dangerous waste and would experience safety problems that are not an issue for light water reactors. More importantly, sodium fast reactors could experience uncontrollable power increases that could result in rapid core melting.
Another point that Mr. McClaughry raises is one of bomb material. The NRC has approved production of uranium fuel that is far more enriched than fuel for conventional power plants. This fuel is known as high-assay, low-enriched uranium, or HALEU. Non-proliferation experts are concerned about the fuel as it is easier to convert to fissile material, the key component of nuclear weapons, than conventional reactor fuel. They also voiced concerns about the signal the approval sends to other countries, especially because Washington is trying to stop Iran from enriching 20% uranium. “I am concerned about the potential development of advanced reactors and fuel cycles that will require large amounts of HALEU fuel, without a full evaluation of the consequence for proliferation and terrorism,” said Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear power safety of the Union of Concerned Scientists.
The Department of Energy and Congress should consider spending more research and development dollars on improving the safety and security of light-water reactors, rather than commercializing immature and over-hyped non-light water designs.
Robert Lincoln lives in Rutland City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.