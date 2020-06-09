It sure would be nice if all other white people had the same exposure to black people that I had in my upbringing. In 1959, at age 5, my Aunt Dot introduced me, for the first time, to a black person. This fellow was one of the poorest people I have ever met. He had only one arm, and because he couldn’t afford to pay any sort of rent anywhere, he had slapped together the crudest of tiny shacks on railroad property, right next to the railroad tracks in Chester (the railroad folks looked the other way.) There were several pots on the table and floor, strategically placed to catch rain water when it leaked through the roof, just like you would see in a cartoon.
My Aunt Dot took me to visit this man frequently, so that I would learn blacks were just as human as we are. He was one of the warmest, most un-bellyaching and appreciative people I have ever met. Aunt Dot always brought food. When she placed a pot of stew on his table, he acted like it was a pot of gold.
My later childhood was spent in a Southern state, where there were a lot of black people and a lot of racial discrimination, but not so much in my very progressive high school, which was ranked No. 1 in the state in academics. Back then, blacks were rarely allowed to be front-line players on sports teams in our state. But in 1971, our basketball coach threw that unwritten rule to the wind, and all five of the starters on our team were now blacks, though 85% of our school was white. Because of this bold move, our state athletic commission punished us by refusing to rank our team for the finals tournament, even though we were undefeated.
In the tournament, our blacks went up against perennial powerhouse, No. 1, undefeated Logan High, a very large school whose team was all white. I have never cheered so hard in my life as I did that day for those black guys, as they took Logan apart from start to finish with their fast and fancy moves honed by many years of playing street ball together in their black neighborhood. Player discrimination based on race went out the window in most sports in our state because of that game.
By the way, in my large high school with 85% whites, two of the top four students in academics in my class were black. And, by the way, the valedictorian of the class before mine was a black guy.
Good teaching and a good classrooms beat discrimination.
Justin Lindholm lives in Mendon.
