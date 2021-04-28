I have worked in the hospitality industry for more than 35 years and most of that time within Rutland County. Last spring, COVID-19 affected travel for all individuals, businesses, athletics, groups and more. Like many, I was laid off as result of a lack of work, but am once again serving our community at a local hotel.
Many of my friends frown or negatively comment to me when I tell them where I am employed — at the Holiday and Quality inns of Rutland. I work because I enjoy helping our community and am passionate about working in hotels.
The public has been vocal about what they “believe” is happening at these properties. I feel the need to speak out and offer feedback.
The hotels have been working with DCF to house “homeless” individuals from Rutland and Bennington counties. This includes individuals and families with children and many do not have jobs. Many lost their homes for various reasons and are having difficulty relocating. Many have physical and/or mental conditions.
In the middle of this mix are some difficult people who have trouble with the law and/or drugs. We work with DCF on removing them as quickly as possible.
Please consider that the folks keeping the police busy are committing crimes and are going to do it — no matter where they are residing. The problem is not the hotels housing homeless, it is the drugs so readily accessible in our community. Additionally, the increased number of calls to the police are actually being made by the guests, not the hotel staff — for tenant issues with neighbors (fighting, stealing, etc.). Again, these calls would be made no matter where they lived. The hotel calls increased because all calls are documented no matter what the reason for the call is.
If you want to help this problem, try to change the laws. Mandate that DCF require drug tests for all applicants, and if you fail, you do not get assistance. Mandate that addresses should to be confirmed so you cannot just walk off the train and get assistance.
Stop throwing the owners of the hotels under the bus. Congratulate them for trying to help an overwhelmingly overburdened state agency. Congratulate them for being able to continue employing Rutland residents. Without this business, these hotels would have had to close down, leaving more than 75 employees without jobs. Look at the number of vacant buildings in the county already.
Take notice of the businesses that have not opened or are closed in the middle of the week because of “not enough staff.” Why? Because their staff are making more money staying home collecting unemployment with the additional stimulus money so they do not have to work anymore. Maybe we should focus on this issue. Maybe unemployment should be looking at the number of individuals receiving benefits and contact their previous employers to confirm they have no work for them to do.
The owners and management team of these hotels are the sweetest and nicest gentlemen you could meet. They go above and beyond for their teams. The income they receive during these times will benefit the hotels for refurbishment and remodeling. Stop stereotyping and become compassionate.
We know there is a demand to get back to normal and have our guest rooms, restaurant/bar and pool area once again ready for the public to enjoy. We are all anxiously awaiting these times again.
Coleen Lio lives in West Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.