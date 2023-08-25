Former president Donald Trump has proven himself to be enduringly charismatic to many Americans of a conservative political bent and a thorn in the side of many independents and liberal-leaning citizens. The drama he creates can evoke the best and worst in us, but it’s time to move on.

I consider myself an independent-moderate-conservative who loves that the former president helped unchain America from the evil of unrestricted abortion. I like that he played hardball with some of our international business competitors to create a more level playing field.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0