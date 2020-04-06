We’re living in strange times where what was commonplace seems extraordinary and what was extraordinary has become the norm. Grocery shopping is an excursion; taking a walk a trip; watching a movie, instead of the next coronavirus update, a vacation. We’ve added words and phrases that we had rarely, if ever, used in our normal conversations: novel coronavirus, COVID-19, containment and mitigation; Social distancing and social isolation; quarantine, distance learning. Ventilators, surge hospitals, community spread, “Flatten the curve.” PPE, N-95 masks, Defense Production Act (DPA). Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) CDC, NIH, WHO, Rapid Action Test.
We’ve come to appreciate, even more, those frontline workers: nurses, doctors, EMTs, first responders, who care for those experiencing symptoms of the virus or dealing with a multitude of other issues that continue even as we focus on this new challenge. We are grateful to those helping people find food and shelter and have come to realize that workers who serve us at grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations are heroes.
These are signs of the time: Executive orders tell us to stay home, stay safe; businesses are closed, workers are laid off; churches are locked and streets are nearly empty. We engage in remote meetings by learning to use technology. We’re spending time with our families and multitasking as parents work from home and assist teachers in home schooling our kids. How fortunate some of us are to have access to cellphones and computers, we know many are not as lucky.
We’re all facing challenges in this surreal existence. We have no assurance that it will end quickly, but we have hope it will and that we will come out the other side stronger, more resilient, more caring. If you are able, volunteer to help your neighbor; deliver Meals on Wheels; help your student with math homework. There are too many things to mention, but you all know about creative ways communities and individuals have employed to cope during these days.
If you need help, call 211 for direction: this service will advise you about whom to call or where to look for access to health or employment information. Or go online. If you have to file for unemployment, go to Vermont.gov for information. The Department of Labor has created an electronic form for establishing initial unemployment insurance claims.
If you have concerns or suggestions and I can help, e-mail me at chooker@leg.state.vt.us.
Keep your social distance, but be kind to your self, your family, your neighbors. Stay well.
Cheryl Hooker is a state senator representing Rutland County.
