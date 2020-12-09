Soccer season has ended for Vermont high schools and here's a few soccer statistics:
Div. I — No. 1 CVU girls were upset by No. 3 South Burlington 2-1. CVU had won 61 in a row until the finals loss. They were shooting for their 20th state soccer championship. South Burlington won its second state championship.
Div. II — No. 3 U32 girls defeated No. 5 Rice 2-1 and won their first state soccer championship.
Div. III — No. 10 Stowe girls beat No. 4 Vergennes 4-0; it was their fourth overall state soccer title.
Div. IV — No. 1 Proctor (unbeaten) girls won their ninth overall title beating No. 6 Hazen 4-2. They were playing in their 10th straight title game.
Div. I — No. 5 Burlington boys defeated No. 3 Essex 1-0 in overtime, Burlington picking up its sixth state soccer championship. Essex had beaten defending Div. I champ CVU with an overtime free kick to reach the finals. Note: CVU was going for their 20th state soccer championship.
Div. II — No. 6 Montpelier boys won their second state soccer championship with a 2-1 win over previously undefeated No. 1 Milton.
Div. III — No. 4 Peoples boys won their fourth soccer title in program history by beating No. 3 Green Mountain 1-0. Green Mountain was the defending Div. III champion. Note: Peoples is coached by Angie Faraci — it is believed she became the first woman to coach a boys soccer team to a state championship in the history of the VPA.
Div. IV — No. 1 Twin Valley boys won their second straight crown and fifth overall soccer title by defeating No. 3 Proctor 1-1 (5-3 in the shootout) after two overtimes hadn't decided the result. Note: Proctor boys were shooting for their 20th state soccer championship.
With the COVID-19-shortened season, there were a lot of upsets in girls and boys divisions. Only the two Div. IV teams won as No. 1 ranked: Proctor girls and Twin Valley boys.
CVU girls and boys, along with Proctor boys, will have to wait another year to see if they can win their 20th overall title.
Don Lloyd lives in Springfield.
