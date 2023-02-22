Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced that the new African American Studies Advanced Placement course will not be taught in his state’s high schools. The decision was made through the Florida Board of Education, which finds African American Studies unacceptable. This decision is designed to stoke division amongst constituents, and is not based on what African American Studies actually teaches. It’s a decision based on fear that students will learn about mistakes the United States has made. However, African American Studies is the perfect place to learn about our nation’s contradictions and dualities.

On a spring day a few years ago, I visited Kingsley Plantation, run by the National Park Service on the outskirts of Jacksonville, Florida. There are rows of slave cabins, now mostly in ruins. The Fort George River flows quietly through the grounds where Zephaniah Kingsley’s slaves once harvested indigo and cotton. Though the fields have long since grown back to forest, the place still feels like it might have 200 years ago. Florida was not part of the United States until 1821, so this plantation operated under Spanish rule in its early years. Some of the enslaved had been born in Africa, the last generation with direct ties to the Nigerian coast. Kingsley had children with his African slave-spouse; some of their descendants still live in northern Florida.

