The week after the flood, I walked through downtown Montpelier for the first time since the flood. On the lawn of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library was a 5-foot-high pile of waterlogged books. Across Main Street were piles of debris from Hugo’s Restaurant and other businesses. I had to meander around head-high piles of debris in front of Bear Pond Books and Capitol Stationers. We met in offices above Walgreen’s Pharmacy where a disaster recovery team had ripped the store to its studs. The building and the whole city smelled of mold.

In their book “The Big Myth,” Naomi Oreskes and Erik M. Conway document how, for the last century, big business has lobbied against any government regulation. They say: “Climate change is a market failure, because markets, acting illegally, failed to provide what people need and created a problem markets have been unable to solve.” In their earlier book, “Merchants of Doubt,” they documented how think tanks and lobbyists, some funded by fossil fuel corporations, cast doubt on the science of climate change. They did so, especially in the case of ExxonMobil, knowing the scientific predictions of global warming were reasonably accurate. Any science operates within limits of reasonable accuracy, but doubters twisted the science to claim global warming was false.

