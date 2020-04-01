As I walked down to the physical therapy gymnasium where diagnostic imaging nurses are performing infusions, and physical therapy is on hold, I suddenly thought of where this hospital has come during the past 50 years.
Back when I was a child, the front entrance to the hospital was somewhere close to if not exactly where the physical therapy gym was. Back then, if you came to visit a hospitalized patient, you had to present yourself at a desk in a very large waiting room. There were two volunteers there with a filing box with filing cards. Each patient had two visitor cards, and you could not leave the waiting room without a card, which allowed you to visit the patient for 15 minutes. After that you returned the card before another visitor came. Children were not allowed to visit.
Also, around that gymnasium was the combination coffee shop and gift shop. Back then it was called the Lilliput Shop. The Lilliput Shop had some of the best milkshakes in the city, and it was not uncommon to come up to the hospital simply for a milkshake.
Back 50 years ago, the emergency room was a small unit staffed by primary care physicians who came there to meet you when you needed emergency services.
A lot has happened to change our hospital in the past 50 years. Much of the hospital has been built up to be better than it was before. Our staff has grown and added on many services and the visitor policy has been liberalized. Now not only do we have a much better visitor policy, but now service animals and whole families can visit patients. We have comfort suites on the fifth floor so that patient’s families can live in with them during their last days.
Our hospital has grown — new floors, new wings and new modern Emergency Department.
Now our emergency room staff is the second line of treatment after the primary care physician’s schedules are full, they are a holding area for patients who have need of admission, and they are our front-line defense against the coronavirus.
There are triage tents in our parking lot, our elective procedures have been curtailed and our staffing needs have changed dramatically. Some of our good friends are either at home or working from home.
Unfortunately, we have had to adapt the hospital in the past several weeks to a new reality. This reality has caused some tremendous changes. Just as the hospital has changed during the past 50 years, I have full confidence that once the current crisis has ended, this hospital will be bigger, better and stronger than it was before because of the people who work here.
Everyone in this building and beyond are working hard to maintain vital services, services our hospital has been known for, as well as gearing up for whatever may come from the coronavirus. Everyone associated with this hospital can be proud of who they are and what they do.
Richard Lovett is the radiation oncologist in the Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
