The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) is an essential tool for protecting America’s national parks and public lands. We should know; cumulatively, we have spent over 50 years with the National Park Service (NPS), protecting and preserving our nation’s most treasured natural and cultural resources. And we have seen firsthand the value of getting Americans outside, into our national parks and connected with their heritage.
LWCF is our nation’s primary source for preserving nationally significant public lands and providing recreational opportunities in communities across the country. National parks and battlefields, local ball fields and hiking trails have all benefited from the program. This funding is a critical investment not only in our quality of life and the continued protection of our public lands for future generations, but in the American economy. Outdoor recreation, conservation and historic preservation activities contribute greatly to the U.S. economy and support millions of jobs.
Here in Vermont, we’ve received roughly $142 million in LWCF funding in the past 50 years. This funding has helped to protect places such as the Green Mountain National Forest and the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge. LWCF state assistance grants have also provided funds to Vermont’s state and local parks such as Pine Hill Park in Rutland and the Pomfret Community Playground in Windsor.
LWCF does not use any state or federal taxpayer dollars. Instead, it relies mainly on revenue from offshore oil and gas drilling. There are nearly $1 billion in revenues from offshore drilling that are authorized to be spent on LWCF projects every year, but Congress almost always diverts most of that funding to unrelated purposes. Failing to fully fund the program ensures projects that would benefit our communities go unfunded for another year or even longer.
Over LWCF’s lifetime, over $22 billion has been redirected by Congress to be spent on unrelated things. It is long past time to correct this injustice and fully fund our public lands and community-based recreational opportunities.
Created as a bipartisan commitment to safeguard natural areas, water resources and our cultural heritage, and to provide recreational opportunities to all Americans, LWCF has a long history of support across party lines. While its permanent re-authorization passed Congress earlier this year, the program still needs full funding.
Without full funding for LWCF, at $900 million annually, we are failing to do our best to protect our public lands, preserve access to our outdoor spaces and improve our communities. Vermont benefits greatly from the program and we believe full and mandatory funding is vital for its continued success. Sen. Leahy has been a great supporter of this critical fund and we urge him to continue to do what is best for Vermonters and continue to advocate for mandatory, full funding for LWCF.
Rolf Diamant was the first superintendent of Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park, in Woodstock, where he still resides. He chairs the board of the Vermont Humanities Council and is adjunct associate professor in the University of Vermont’s Department of History and the Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources. He is co-editor and contributing author of the recently published A Thinking Person’s Guide to America’s National Parks. Abigail Miller retired from the National Park Service as its deputy director for natural resource stewardship and science after 32 years in the Department of the Interior. She has lived in Vermont since retirement, serving on the boards of the Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks and the George Wright Society, serving a term as president of the latter, and on the board of a local nonprofit, the Shelburne Charlotte Hinesburg Interfaith Projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.