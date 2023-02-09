The Vermont affiliates of the NAACP and ACLU this month invited to Montpelier five family members whose loved ones were lost to police violence, and who are a part of the Love Not Blood Campaign. Their stories are a powerful reminder that our ongoing work to bring more oversight and accountability to policing is a matter of life and death, particularly in overpoliced communities of color.
They also remind us that Vermont is not an outlier or an exception. Our criminal legal system has some of the worst racial disparities in the country, and police data from across the state confirms what so many Black Vermonters continue to tell us: Year after year, people of color are stopped, searched, ticketed and prosecuted at much higher rates than their white counterparts.
Take Burlington, for example, where Black people account for 6% of the population, but 21% of arrests and 36% of those subjected to police use of force. Burlington police last year were twice as likely to keep Black people in custody than white people, and half as likely to send Black people to diversion as an alternative to incarceration. Studies of Vermont police data released in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020 all reached similar conclusions.
Unfortunately, as in years past, law enforcement officials continue to insist that police should be left to police themselves, while denying or downplaying the extent of racial profiling in Vermont communities. Some go so far as to suggest that improving police oversight could deter police recruitment, as if we can’t expect new officers to be held accountable to the laws and values of the communities they serve.
It’s a cynical argument and a false choice, and Vermonters should reject it. The fact is, we can have safer communities and more accountable police. As the Love Not Blood Campaign reminds us, true public safety — encompassing all community members, including those who are over-policed and discriminated against — requires more police accountability, not less.
The good news is that Vermonters have ample opportunities this year to win overdue police reforms. Towns like Bennington and Burlington — both with long histories of biased policing — are considering whether to empower civilian oversight of their police departments.
Related citizen oversight legislation is up for consideration in the State House, along with several other police reform proposals. One would limit police enforcement of minor vehicle infractions that are often used as pretexts for traffic stops, and could drastically reduce profiling and racial disparities in traffic enforcement. Another would prevent police from lying to children in interrogations, a practice that is still allowed in Vermont and has been known to contribute to false confessions and wrongful convictions.
As our state considers ways to enhance police accountability and reimagine law enforcement’s role in our communities, it is imperative that we prioritize racial justice and center the voices of those who are impacted by unjust policing practices. Vermont voters and their representatives have some golden opportunities to do that this year.
James Lyall is executive director of ACLU of Vermont.
(1) comment
Dear Mr. Lyall:
I always get a big laugh reading your missives. The Center for Disease Control states that the largest cause of death among black men between the ages of 1 to 45 is "homicide"!! In recent opinion polls, black communities have indicated that they want more policing, not less!! Why wouldn't the police be more alert to suspicious characters who have a history of violence??
And now you want the police to ignore infractions of the law because enforcing them might embarrass the criminal. Yes...lets start with traffic infractions; then we can progress to petty theft (oh, that's right, we already ignore this crime); then we can proceed to brawling; and then to drive-by shootings; and then, why not murder. Will the police have to ask the criminal which infraction to ignore, or will the police be able to pick and choose their own scale of societal offense.
Thank you. Thank you for your addition to the Book of Human Comedy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.