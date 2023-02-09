The Vermont affiliates of the NAACP and ACLU this month invited to Montpelier five family members whose loved ones were lost to police violence, and who are a part of the Love Not Blood Campaign. Their stories are a powerful reminder that our ongoing work to bring more oversight and accountability to policing is a matter of life and death, particularly in overpoliced communities of color.

They also remind us that Vermont is not an outlier or an exception. Our criminal legal system has some of the worst racial disparities in the country, and police data from across the state confirms what so many Black Vermonters continue to tell us: Year after year, people of color are stopped, searched, ticketed and prosecuted at much higher rates than their white counterparts.

(1) comment

prego
prego

Dear Mr. Lyall:

I always get a big laugh reading your missives. The Center for Disease Control states that the largest cause of death among black men between the ages of 1 to 45 is "homicide"!! In recent opinion polls, black communities have indicated that they want more policing, not less!! Why wouldn't the police be more alert to suspicious characters who have a history of violence??

And now you want the police to ignore infractions of the law because enforcing them might embarrass the criminal. Yes...lets start with traffic infractions; then we can progress to petty theft (oh, that's right, we already ignore this crime); then we can proceed to brawling; and then to drive-by shootings; and then, why not murder. Will the police have to ask the criminal which infraction to ignore, or will the police be able to pick and choose their own scale of societal offense.

Thank you. Thank you for your addition to the Book of Human Comedy.

Report Add Reply

