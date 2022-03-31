I remember when I first really absorbed what a pepper looked like growing on the plant. I was working on Boardman Hill Farm as a summer farmhand, during which time, I fell completely in love with growing food: the feeling of your body sore from squatting all day transplanting tiny onion seedlings; seeing the rectangular pupils of goats; feeling the rhythm of the day by where the sun is in the sky; and the people, the conversations over weeding rows of carrots, radical thinkers who spend their days nurturing soil to sustenance; all the farmhands, stewards of the land, nurturers of plants and animals, those who get up and get dressed to put their hands in the dirt all day.
A generation of those who grow food and feed our local community and beyond, have roots tracing back to Boardman Hill Farm. Greg’s discourse always beckoning us to pay attention to nature as she reveals our profound interconnectedness in every detail; how we can strive to live in an equitable exchange with the land by honoring her perfect chaos; Greg’s infectious passion for growing food and tending to animals and land, coupled with his drive to disrupt the status quo and dismantle broken systems — it’s just the kind of crazy wisdom needed to imbue our societies with the will to redesign and replenish our interconnected relationships with food, planet and one another.
Ten years ago, our community transformed 251 West St. in Rutland, to become the Vermont Farmers Food Center (VFFC). We created a home for the Vermont Farmers Market’s thriving Winter Market, and a space to recreate systems, webs and networks of how food is exchanged, appreciated and produced in our region.
As a volunteer with VFFC in its early years, I continued to work on farms and gardens throughout Vermont and began community projects that connected locally produced foods where there was detrimental disconnect to those without enough food to eat, and those living with diseases from reliance on an industrial food diet made of highly processed, sugar-saturated foods and in need of an increase in nutrient-dense, fresh foods and proteins. In 2015, we launched the Farmacy Project, Rutland’s own homegrown “Food as Medicine” program.
Fast forward to 2022, I’m now humbled on a daily basis to be part of a team of staff and board members that steward a host of community food programs and activities all sustained and supported by the VFFC in the heart of downtown Rutland.
The past two years of pandemic exposed the existing cracks, illness and instability of our global food systems. We have learned that we, as a region, are food insecure. We’ve seen it in the empty shelves in our grocery stores. We have local farmers who are capable of feeding us, but the infrastructure necessary to get the food from our local farms to our tables needs to be established — infrastructure meaning food storage spaces, equipment and networks that expand access to foods through processes such as cutting, freezing, fermenting, jarring, canning, curing, milling; all of these value-added steps that increase regional food seasonality, security and scale economic growth opportunities to build community resilience.
Vermont Farmers Food Center is a centralized space in our region that underpins the direct selling, buying and distributing of food, mostly from perishable conditions. VFFC is actively working to renovate additional buildings on our campus to sustain two core, centralized facilities that will serve local growers, food entrepreneurs and the southwestern Vermont community as a whole. By establishing a local place to hold cost-effective equipment, food can be produced at a scale that fulfills demand, and sustains past regional growing seasons through minimal processing, value-added production equipment and storage, aggregation and distribution capacity. This will allow foods produced in our region to reach more places where we all eat and source our food from, in a sustainable, timely manner at greater scale than our current local capacity.
We have evolved by living in sync with cycles of nature and along the way, developed agricultural practices that harvest and preserve abundance when available, and replenish soil through years of integrated forms of cultivation. It is so apparent and necessary, right now, that we collectively nurture our food networks to exchange supplies and sustenance in continuous, equitable cycles led by nature’s design.
Like the experience of really seeing a pepper on its plant and paying attention to how to tend, and dance with all that it takes to plant a seed or raise an animal, and then the complexity of systems in getting that food to someone’s table, also reveals itself when we pause and really look. VFFC is in service to that complexity. Thank you to everyone for your trust, support and collaboration in continuing to rebuild a central hub to directly source food, interact with one another and redesign systems to move food from fields to tables, in an equitable path where all are more whole from understanding and directly experiencing the miraculous exchange we practice with nature everyday — eating.
Heidi Lynch is Vermont Farmers Food Center executive director.
