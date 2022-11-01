Much has been written in recent weeks regarding the Rutland Redevelopment Authority. I wish to share some observations.
Many years ago, a professional colleague who was the commissioner of public works for a major southern city, offered the advice that anyone seeking public accolades or an occasional “slap on the back for a job well done” shouldn’t work for any public agency. After all, the chances are quite slim any citizens will call to say “thank you” for clean water running from their faucets, streets and sidewalks being properly maintained, and garbage being collected always as scheduled. The RRA falls into that category. As time passes, the RRA efforts and roles fade from public recognition.
The RRA is Rutland’s “gatekeeper” for state and/or federal grants and is responsible for vetting those projects seeking board of alderman support in a highly competitive and complex environment for those funds. Not very glamorous but, a critical role. Also in recent years, the RRA has either been the catalyst or the manager for an array of Rutland programs and projects: Center Street Marketplace; crosswalk extensions; Center Street outdoor dining “islands;” expansive Otter Creek pedestrian/bicycle path; promotion of housing on the upper floors of downtown buildings; grants and loans to help businesses continue to operate during the height of the pandemic; business incentive grants; identification and potential reuse of blighted properties; property, water and sewer tax stabilization for qualified projects. All of these efforts reflect the middle word in the RRA’s title — Redevelopment.
Regrettably, despite the RRA Board’s best intentions, there were situations that could have been handled in better ways and criticism was deserved. As the longest serving member of the board of commissioners, I have enjoyed working with every executive director, staff, chair of the board and board members. I can attest that every decision over the years has reflected one significant common denominator — the best interest of the city of Rutland. I am certain the board will exhibit that same commitment as it reevaluates procedures and priorities, and recruits a new executive director.
Israel Mac lives in Rutland, and is a member of the Rutland Redevelopment Board of Commissioners.
