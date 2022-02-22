As Town Meeting approaches, we, the members of Pittsford Select Board, wish to say a few words.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the continued need for social distancing will once again force changes to the town’s traditional method of gathering together and discussing town business and voting from the floor on the proposed budgets. The state Legislature has again passed and the governor has signed, measures allowing Vermont cities and towns to modify their traditional Town Meeting procedures this year.
Therefore, instead of the moderator presiding over a gathering of taxpayers and there being discussion and floor votes on budgets and other articles, the town’s Select Board will conduct a virtual/remote informational hearing in advance of Election Day.
Ballots containing all articles (proposed town budgets, a question and the election of officers) have been mailed to all registered voters, who will have the option of either returning their ballots early to the Town Clerk’s Office or voting in-person on Election Day at the Fire House.
The proposed budgets feature General Fund and Highway Fund increases of approximately 3%, which reflects the Select Board’s desire to maintain high quality town services during inflationary times while recognizing the difficulties faced by many taxpayers. While the Select Board takes no position on the possible retail sale of cannabis here in Pittsford, we wanted to give the voters the opportunity to express themselves on the issue in a ballot question.
You can review the proposed town budgets in the Town Report, which has been delivered to each taxpayer. There is information in the Town Report’s Warning regarding ways to remotely access and participate in the informational hearing.
We look forward to interacting with you, via Zoom or telephone dial-in options, at the informational hearing, which will take place on the evening of Monday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m. We hope you will all vote on or before Tuesday, March 1, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Pittsford Fire House and you will support the budgets proposed by the Select Board.
Thank you for your time and attention.
Alicia Malay, chair, Select Board for the town of Pittsford; David Mills, vice chair; T. Hank Pelkey; Thomas Hooker; Joseph Gagnon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.