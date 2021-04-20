I have always been proud to grow up in Vermont and Rutland, in particular. Every person I have ever met outside Vermont, if they know anything about me, it’s that I am from Vermont, and I will do anything for a maple cookie or a pint of Ben & Jerry’s.
I had so many wonderful role models as teachers and coaches growing up who always made me feel safe and welcomed, but I realize I was lucky in this way. I was a white, middle-class kid growing up in a white, working-class town.
Because of my experiences growing up in Rutland, and the undeniable beauty that surrounds it, I have always planned to move back to the Rutland area when it is time for me to raise my own family. This past year has shown me Rutland might not be the place I want to raise my family after all.
In a previous Letter to the Editor, Mr. Epps stated many young professionals are demanding diversity and are moving out of Vermont to find it. As a young professional, that is certainly true for me. I cannot continue to surround myself with people who look exactly like me, think exactly like me and have the same life experiences as me.
I have been so embarrassed and ashamed this past year that it has taken me until the age of 24 to learn so many horrific details about our history as a nation: a racist history passed off throughout my education as having happened “so long ago, but now things are better.” It was not long ago and it is not better! I cannot raise my future children to be so ignorant as I have been all these years.
How can we watch the events that have unfolded in the past year, from the innocent Black lives being taken at the hands of police officers, to the vicious attacks on Asian Americans, to the unequal impacts of COVID-19 on minority populations, and everything in-between, and still choose to ignore minority voices?
Keeping the Ravens mascot is the very least we can do, after years of silencing and eradicating the Indigenous Americans whom the Raider name offends. At this point, after seeing everything that has happened this year, reverting back to the Raider name is a deliberate act of violence against a marginalized group of people. We need to do better as a community. This is just one small step we can take to start becoming a more diverse and inclusive community. With that diversity and inclusivity will come more young professionals and more opportunities for a city we all love. We will be better for it.
Maricate Mangan lives in San Jose, California.
