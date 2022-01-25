Imagine being a health care worker during COVID.
Imagine going into work every day to try and help save lives while, in turn, risking your own.
Imagine worrying constantly that you are bringing something home to your loved ones: your babies, your husband, your mother, your father, your siblings, your grandparents, your friends. Imagine just not even seeing your loved ones at all for fear of getting them sick.
Imagine missing moments you will never get back: graduations, birthdays, weddings, pregnancies, births, funerals.
Imagine needing to put your children in day care so you can do the work you do, the work you have to do, the work you love to do. Imagine your kids seem to get sick every week, but you have to pay weekly whether they attend or not, just to hold your spot.
Imagine having to call out of work more than you ever have in your whole life because of this virus you have to work with every day.
Imagine feeling your workplace hardly cares that you risk your life to help others and when you need help with your own life, you have to use all your hard-earned time off before they will help even a little bit.
Imagine working among people doing the same job as you, but making three times as much as you. Imagine nothing changing, and getting paid the same, regardless of the fact you are a long-term employee who works hard, and gives them your best every day.
Imagine watching peoples' lives slip away from them in front of your eyes. Imagine your eyes being the last eyes they ever see because they can’t have their families by their side. Imagine living your life knowing there are so many that will never get to live theirs.
Imagine feeling the love you have for the work you do slipping away slowly: feeling so worn down and unappreciated that it hurts; feeling so tired every day, emotionally, physically, mentally. Imagine staying right where you are, hoping for a better day, and never knowing whether that day will ever come.
Imagine.
Brenda Mannings lives in Barre Town.
