While all elections are important, this election for Rutland City is critical. Rutland faces significant chalenges related to its economy, infrastructure and safety. This is why I support Matt Whitcomb for Rutland City alderman. Matt has demonstrated incredible depth and engagement during his first term as an alderman, and has worked to effectively identify, and address, these problems facing our city.
Economically speaking, Matt understands the need to control spending but also recognizes that Rutland’s road to success is through the growth of revenue. He understands that growing Rutland’s economy is multi-faceted, and has demonstrated this knowledge and commitment through his work as a representative to the regional marketing campaign, a representative on the Rutland Redevelopment Authority and as a citizen advocate. He understands the importance of growing businesses of all sizes and the importance of a diverse economic landscape. Matt is the only alderman who has brought attention to Rutland’s precarious over-reliance on health care as our economic engine.
Matt has worked diligently with community partners and the current administration to address our city’s infrastructure. While he clearly is passionate about addressing accessibility in Rutland City, he also understands the direct connection that infrastructure has to economic viability. I’ve sat next to Matt as he has walked me through the loss of revenue in this city that directly results from crumbling infrastructure and inadequate modes of transportation. However, he has remained determined and collaborates closely with city stakeholders to address these problems, all while being mindful of the need to control spending.
Matt has been an excellent advocate of public safety. He served this previous year as the chairman of the public safety committee, engages in Project VISION, and is deeply aware of crime statistics and trends occurring in the city. He is, without question, committed to the safety of our community.
If you want a candidate who understands the interconnected relationship of issues facing the city, Matt is your alderman. I hope you will join me in supporting Matt Whitcomb on March 3.
Ajay Shah lives in Rutland.
