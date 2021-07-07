I have always seen argumentation as a way of getting at the truth. Since human knowledge cannot possibly be contained in a single human brain, we must create it through our interactions with one another.
There is a cooperative nature to constructive conflict. In a soccer game, players agree upon the rules and interact with each other in limited ways … and then do their best to win. The only way to create excellent soccer players is to have great competition and great cooperation. The only way to create real human knowledge is to engage in argument.
In the current discussion of critical race theory, there is no constructive engagement between the opposing sides. Since I wrote my commentary on CRT in the Herald a few weeks ago, several people have thanked me, but not a single person has objected to my talking points, or tried to disprove what I said. Anyone who might be inclined to do so has instead merely looked at me strangely or sadly, without saying a word. What I do see printed in the paper is mostly a bunch of people talking past each other. This isn’t argument — it’s just yelling.
I would like, therefore, to engage the arguments of those who support CRT. Their clearest points seem to be three: CRT is the only way to accurately teach history; CRT is the only way to accurately view society; and CRT is the only way to fight racism.
A point of mayhem is about what CRT is in the first place. A photo caption in the July 3 Herald contained as good a description of CRT as any I have ever seen: “It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions, and that they function to maintain the dominance of whites.” People also use CRT to refer to the downstream social policies and cultural norms that are informed by this idea, for example, concepts of “whiteness,” microaggressions, etc.
First: Is CRT the only way to accurately teach history? It seems to me the work of historians is to focus on primary sources, interpret them, and argue about them. Bias is inevitable, but should not be promoted. It is not necessary to search for racism in the past in order to find it — it is obvious. The institutional racism throughout history had been well-documented by historians well before CRT started to become mainstream in the 1990s and 2000s. Therefore, CRT is not needed in order to accurately study history. And because it is intentionally biased to view American institutions as fundamentally racist, it cannot possibly be sincere in seeking the unbiased truth.
Second: Is CRT the only way to accurately view society? That is to say, is it true that American institutions are designed to promote white supremacy? This is the central point of CRT. It would take far more than one paragraph to sincerely engage with this idea, but I will only say the most highly paid, most highly educated, and least incarcerated racial group in this country is not white, but Asian. Since it finds its success within American institutions, can those institutions truly be described as maintaining the dominance of whites? CRT’s only response to this argument is to say Asians must actually be white. That is not an accurate view of society.
Third: Is CRT the only way to fight racism? Truly, I am appalled at the strawman argument being made in mainstream media that people who are opposed to CRT must support racism. But if the people making that argument truly believe CRT and anti-racism are one and the same, no wonder they think that. But CRT is not the only way — for example, a recent commentary in the Herald said racism is wrong because we are all created in God’s image, and we can best fight racism by turning to God. Another way is the individualistic or meritocratic view that we each have agency and must work hard to achieve success. Yet another way is the universalist view that we are all human beings who share basic human feelings and needs. The way pursued by civil rights leaders included a bit of all three, focusing on equal rights under the law, equal dignity and equal value in the eyes of God or nature, self-determination and shared humanity. Reasonable people can disagree with how effective each framework may be, or in what combination they should be considered, but each one is distinctly different from CRT-informed approaches.
I must make clear that since a certain kind of anti-racism is the “activist arm” of CRT, it is much more diffuse and potentially more extreme than anything explicitly promoted by academic critical race theorists. However, CRT-informed activism seems to cohere around the central idea of race consciousness. It has become a norm within academia and media that a person’s skin color not only does, but should, determine whether they are an agent or a victim, the value of their point of view, and what their point of view ought to be. This is by definition, racist, and is exactly what people who attack CRT are objecting to.
I have questions for the proponents of CRT, and I hope someone answers them. How can it be empirically determined that racial disparities are the result of “structural racism” and not the result of behavioral and cultural differences? Is equality under the law a mistake — or merely insufficient? Do we need to make different laws for different colors of people? How is race determined? What is oppression? Does it make sense to view all pale people — even pale children — as oppressors? Is it appropriate to promote one-sided political activism in public school? Is it truly empowering to teach children of color that this nation is not for them?
Rebecca Mattis lives in Rutland City.
