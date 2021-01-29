Picture a strong oak table. Now picture it cut in half. It may still be oak, but it’s now useless as a table, lying askew on the floor. Just about any other material, even if not so robust, would be preferable, as long as the table has all four legs … or even three.
Last summer, the Rutland Board of Aldermen sought a resolution to support the wearing of masks in public, and it was my task to draft it. The topic of masks was politically charged, even though it should not have been. I chose to draft the resolution so it would have the fullest possible support from the board. (It passed by a comfortable margin.) I reasoned that a resolution passing only with the votes of “one side” of the board would just magnify the politicization of the issue, and not serve at all to do its purpose — encourage people to wear masks to slow the spread of disease.
When I first read the recent resolution that came before the board, I only happened to see the first half, which denounced the violence in the Capitol. I expected to vote for it because, although I didn’t see it would do anything in particular for Rutland, I believed the events of Jan. 6 were so far beyond the pale, and so threatening to democracy itself, that it would be fitting for me as an elected official to add my name to the historical record to condemn them.
However, when I read the second half, which detailed state leaders’ denunciations of Donald Trump, I became uneasy — even though I agreed. Although Republicans and Democrats were quoted, I was not sure that most Republicans here in Rutland would support that language. As with the mask resolution, I was worried a partisan divide would actually weaken what I believed should be the point of the resolution — in this case, to condemn antidemocratic violence. I voted “no” because I was unwilling to “win” at the expense of what I believed would have been lost.
Violence is wrong. The Capitol insurrection was a disgrace. We ought to be able to agree upon that — indeed, I believe most of the aldermen do. However, it seemed many were unwilling to cede partisan territory in order to meet in the large open space in-between.
Now, I am not afraid of disagreement and division. I am perfectly willing to cast the winning vote for issues I believe will help Rutland. The world, the nation, the state and the city have real problems. We also have real gifts, and we share them regardless of political party. We will solve our biggest problems together, or not at all.
Rebecca Mattis serves on the Rutland City Board of Aldermen.
