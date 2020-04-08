During this unprecedented time it occurs to me that this society, whether you want to admit it or not, has chosen a select group of people we find expendable. No, I’m not talking about our heroic medical professionals.
Most of those working in the medical field do so knowing that, at times, their lives could be in peril from an unknown pathogen in some form or another, yet choose to be in this field of work. The lack of PPEs is a game changer however, and concerns all of us greatly, and should never have even been an issue in this country. And I hope and pray these heroes get the items they so desperately need.
No, there is another group of people out there, however, who don’t get the attention or recognition they deserve, and who never thought simply going to work would put their lives in danger, and those are now known as our “essential workers.”
Our grocery personnel, our delivery drivers, our sanitation crews, pharmacists, convenience store clerks, gas station attendants, and so many more. They have no choice, the governor has classified their jobs as “essential” but offered them little, to no protection. They’ve all been sent out to do battle for U.S., without being equipped for their jobs. If it is truly so dangerous to be out there that most of us are ordered to stay home, then where are the Hazmat suits for these workers? Where are the medical-grade masks, foot coverings, rubber gloves? It’s like sending our servicemen and women out to war without a gun, helmet, bullets, or any rations.
These “essential” workers have to piecemeal whatever protection they can find on their own or with the meager items their employers furnish them, yet are out there all day, risking their lives for us.
And, to add insult to injury, those fortunate enough to get laid off and are able to stay home and keep their children home with them, are making more money on unemployment (thanks to the $600 a week kicker) than those out there still working, you know, our “essential” workers, we all depend upon. How is this fair and equitable? A $2 an hour raise, for “hazard pay” still doesn’t come near this $600 a week in additional income the unemployed are getting. And I don’t begrudge those who have lost their jobs and are depending on their unemployment, I think that’s a good thing to help everyone to survive this pandemic. But shouldn’t those who are still out there every day, risking exposure eight to 10 hours a day be somehow fairly compensated?
And finally, to protect our most precious, our children, all schools have been closed, playgrounds shut down, libraries boarded up, restaurants, theaters, bowling alleys, amusement parks, and virtually anywhere children can congregate all closed. With one glaring exception: day care centers are needed so our “essential workers” who have children can go to work. So, are these children expendable too? Not only are they exposed to one another all day, but then, when they go home, they share their homes with their parents, who have been out in the public all day, potentially being exposed over and over again to this virus. Try telling a 4-year-old why they can’t hug and kiss mommy and daddy when they get home from work.
So while the majority of us have the luxury of being home and knowing our children are safe at home right by our side, think about these “essential workers” and their children — none of whom were ever given a choice and precious little protection or compensation for all they are risking every day they step out the door.
Patricia McCarty lives in Rutland, VT
