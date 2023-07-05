The Legislature’s enactment of the Community Resilience and Biodiversity Protection Act is another troubling example of how massive changes in Vermont are being engineered these days, whether the democratically elected governor likes it or not.

This particular measure (Act 59) establishes state goals of conserving 30% of the land of the state by 2030 and 50% by 2050. It requires the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board to develop an inventory of the existing conserved lands in the state and a plan on how to reach the ambitious goals.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0