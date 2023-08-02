The evil of “inequality” has always been a rallying point for advocates of socialism. In 2013, the publication of “Capital in the Twenty-First Century” by French economist Thomas Piketty stimulated a new wave of debate. The title was a takeoff from Karl Marx’s seminal “Capital,” published in three volumes between 1867 and 1894.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a proud socialist, has raged against income inequality throughout his adult life. In 2015, running to be the Democratic Party’s candidate for president (although having repeatedly refused to actually join that party), Bernie told voters “the most important issue facing the American people is the grotesque level of income and wealth inequality.” His speeches almost inevitably demand inequality be remedied by having the government force the unworthy rich to pay “their fair share,” although I can’t recall Bernie ever offering an actionable definition of “fair share” beyond “lots more.”

