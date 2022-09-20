Relax, Vermonters. Nothing will prevent you from buying and registering your new gasoline- or diesel-powered sedan, SUV or light-duty truck — until 2035.

Then, if the Vermont Public Interest Research Group, Vermont Natural Resources Council, Conservation Law Foundation and their allies have their way, if you want to buy a new car or truck, you’ll have only the one choice of buying a California-compliant electric car.

