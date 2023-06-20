The word “historic” is seriously overused these days, too often to describe events more curious than momentous. A case can be made, however, for the events taking place this week in the “veto session,” in which the supermajority Democratic Legislature confronts a popular Republican governor. Consider this combination of facts.

Last year, the Democratic Legislature enthusiastically passed the crown jewel of its years-long campaign to price fossil fuels out of the market in the name of reducing “climate change.” Governor Scott, correctly recognizing the Clean Heat Standard as a regressive, cost-inflating equivalent of a carbon tax on heating oil, natural gas, propane and kerosene, vetoed the measure.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0